New Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 6 N Line unveiled at Seoul Mobility Show 2025

Hyundai unveiled its refreshed Ioniq 6 at the recent Seoul Mobility Show 2025, held in Korea. During its presentation at the show, the carmaker also unveiled the Ioniq 6 N Line, pointing to the arrival of a sports-oriented version of the EV in the future.

Hyundai Ioniq 6: Design

Hyundai is calling the Ioniq 6 an ‘electrified streamliner’ to emphasise a flowing design based on its concept of ‘Pure flow, Refined’. The EV gets a smooth, aerodynamic design with a shark-nose bonnet. The black accents along the lower body extend to the doors, making the shape of the IONIQ 6 look sleek. The large spoiler on the previous Ioniq 6 now gets replaced by an elongated ducktail spoiler which aids aerodynamic performance while giving the sedan a more polished and less obnoxious silhouette.

The front and rear details of the car have been enhanced for a contemporary and high-tech look, featuring separate slim daytime running lights (DRLs) and main headlights. Horizontal design elements create a broader stance and the rear bumper design features a modern chrome trim that aligns with the front.

Hyundai Ioniq 6: Interior

The interior design of the new IONIQ 6 continues with the ‘Mindful Cocoon’ theme, emphasising a more comfortable and intuitive user experience. Inside the cabin, the IONIQ 6 boasts a redesigned steering wheel and upgraded door trim materials for a more luxurious touch. The center console has been improved for better functionality and the climate control display is now larger for user convenience.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N-Line: What's different

Launched alongside the new Ioniq 6, the Ioniq 6 N Line variant adopts the design elements from the RN22e Rolling Lab introduced in 2022 which brings a notably bolder appearance.

To underscore the dynamic and aggressive style of the N Line model, the bumpers at the front and rear showcase enhanced details and a more sculptural shape. This wing-inspired bumper design and a single line accentuating the side sill provide the electrified streamliner with a visually lower profile. Moreover, the extensive black accents at the rear, inspired by the RN22e’s design, enhance the sporty look of the IONIQ 6 N Line. The two-dimensional Parametric Pixel lamp design further reinforces its digital aesthetic.

