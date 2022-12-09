Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV, to launch in India soon, will offer customisable interior

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is working on launching the Ioniq 5 in the Indian market. It will be their second electric vehicle after the Kona Electric which is also due for a facelift. The Ioniq 5 is already on sale in the global market. Now, the manufacturer has started releasing teasers of the Ioniq 5. This time Hyundai has announced details about the customizable interiors that the electric vehicle will get.

The Ioniq 5 will come with a ‘Premium Relaxation Seat’ in the front. The seats would have recline function and also calf support. Moreover, there is also a relaxation button. There is also a relaxation functionality on offer. Moreover, the seats have a slim design to open space inside the cabin and there is also electric adjustment as well as lumbar support.

The rear passengers can adjust the co-driver seat from behind with a push of a button. This helps in opening up more leg space. There is also a memory function for all seats. The users would be able to store up to 3 seat positions. The centre console can slide as it has 140 mm of travel.

Also Read : Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV now ready for India, bookings open from this date

The Ioniq 5 has a flat floor and a slim dashboard. This has been possible because of the e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform that Hyundai is using. It is basically an electric skateboard platform in which all four wheels are placed in the corners and the battery pack is placed beneath the floorboard.

Speaking on announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai is on a journey, taking its customers ‘Beyond Mobility’ and IONIQ 5 is a quintessential expression of this vision. Enabled by the extensive usability of E-GMP, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will truly transform the way we perceive mobility. This BEV has been developed to maximise interior space, thereby enhancing customer’s lifestyle and becoming a home away from home – not just another means of transportation. We are certain with an array of unique features, Hyundai IONIQ 5 will offer customers an unprecedented level of comfort, convenience and dynamic experiences."

First Published Date: