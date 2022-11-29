HT Auto
Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV now ready for India, bookings open from this date

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced that its much-awaited Ioniq 5 is set for its India launch and that bookings for the electric vehicle (EV) will open from December 20 onwards. Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be the second all-electric model from the Koreans after Kona and one that is likely to firmly establish its electric ambitions.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2022, 16:52 PM
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first model to be built on the all-electric e-GMP platform from the company. (Hyundai)
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the first model to be built on the all-electric e-GMP platform from the company. (Hyundai)
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already on sale in many western countries and is the foundation on which the company is balancing its all-electric push in a fast-changing personal mobility space. Based on the e-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform architecture, the Ioniq 5 is offered with two battery packs in most markets where available. There are 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh battery packs in both RWD or AWD configurations. “With Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are taking customer experiences beyond simple transportation, customers can now experience a new realm of mobility that seamlessly intertwines with their lifestyle, making every moment an occasion to cherish," said Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India Limited.

What is the range of Hyundai Ioniq 5?

The range of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 broadly depends on the battery pack inside. With the smaller 58 kWh battery pack, the Ioniq 5 claims to go around 385 kms while with the 72.6 kWh battery pack, it can go for around 480 kms. The battery pack can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes while using a 350 kW DC fast charger. As of now, it is not known which battery pack will be offered in the Indian market.

What are the cabin and feature highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5?

The Ioniq 5 will sport a cabin that's more premium and possibly more advanced than any other Hyundai model currently on sale in India. It boasts of a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen main display, another 12.3-inch driver display, wireless phone charging, Head-Up Display, sunroof and leather seats. On the outside as well, it looks different from any other Hyundai model courtesy its overall design language which encompasses LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and LED tail lamps. Additionally, the 2021 model in Europe was also given a five-star safety rating after the EuroNCAP crash test results were announced.

What is the expected price of Hyundai Ioniq 5?

Once officially launched, Hyundai Ioniq 5 will compete against the likes of Kia EV6 as well as Volvo XC40 Recharge. While pricing would only be confirmed upon launch, Hyundai could price it more aggressively that Kia did with the EV6 which is at 60 lakh (ex-showroom). While it will certainly be the most expensive Hyundai model in the country, Ioniq 5 is also claiming to be the path-breaking model for the brand here.

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 14:35 PM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 5 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Hyundai Motor India EV Electric vehicle electric car
