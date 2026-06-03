Hyundai Creta EV price hiked for select variants; check new variant-wise pricelist

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Hyundai Creta EV, the all-electric iteration of the Hyundai Creta, has received a slight price hike, effective from June 1, 2026. The electric SUV's select variants have become pricier by ₹600 with the latest price revision. With this price hike, the Hyundai Creta EV is now priced between ₹18.03 lakh and ₹24.70 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.
Hyundai previously announced a price hike, effective from June 1, owing to the rising input costs due to inflation, increasing raw material costs, etc. The Creta EV has become slightly pricier as part of that pre-revision move. The Hyundai Creta EV is available across two battery pack choices: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, which offer a maximum range of up to 390 km and 470 km, respectively.
|Hyundai Creta EV: Variant-wise pricelist
|Variants
|Price (ex-showroom)
|42 kWh Executive
|₹ 18,02,800
|42 kWh Executive Tech
|₹ 18,99,900
|51.4 kWh Executive (O) LR
|₹ 19,99,900
|42 kWh Premium
|₹ 19,99,900
|42 kWh Premium Dual Tone
|₹ 20,15,500
|42 kWh Premium [HC]
|₹ 20,73,500
|42 kWh Premium (HC) Dual Tone
|₹ 20,88,500
|42 kWh Excellence
|₹ 21,30,500
|42 kWh Excellence Knight Edition
|₹ 21,45,400
|42 kWh Excellence Dual Tone
|₹ 21,45,500
|51.4 kWh Smart (O) LR
|₹ 21,53,700
|42 kWh Excellence Dual Tone Knight Edition
|₹ 21,60,400
|42 kWh Excellence (HC)
|₹ 22,03,500
|42 kWh Excellence (HC) Knight Edition
|₹ 22,18,400
|42 kWh Excellence (HC) Dual Tone
|₹ 22,18,500
|51.4 kWh Smart (O) LR [HC]
|₹ 22,26,700
|42 kWh Excellence (HC) Dual Tone Knight Edition
|₹ 22,33,400
|51.4 kWh Excellence LR
|₹ 23,67,200
|51.4 kWh Excellence LR Knight Edition
|₹ 23,82,100
|51.4 kWh Excellence LR Dual Tone
|₹ 23,82,200
|51.4 kWh Excellence LR Dual Tone Knight Edition
|₹ 23,97,100
|51.4 kWh Excellence LR [HC]
|₹ 24,40,200
|51.4 kWh Excellence LR (HC) Knight Edition
|₹ 24,55,100
|51.4 kWh Excellence LR (HC) Dual Tone
|₹ 24,55,200
|51.4 kWh Excellence LR (HC) Dual Tone Knight Edition
|₹ 24,70,100
Select variants of the Hyundai Creta EV have become dearer by ₹600. The Executive 42 kWh, Premium 42 kWh dual-tone, Premium 42 kWh HC, Premium 42 kWh HC dual-tone, Excellence 42 kWh, Excellence Knight Edition 42 kWh, Excellence 42 kWh dual-tone, Smart (O) LR 51.4 kWh, and Excellence Knight Edition 42 kWh dual-tone variants have received the price hike, while the rest of the variants remain priced the same as before.
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