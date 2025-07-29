Honda N-One e unveiled as brand’s smallest electric car. Check details

Honda has lifted the wraps off the N-One e, a small all-electric city car, as its smallest EV offering so far. The reveal comes after the company unveiled its concept for a futuristic Super EV in July at the 2025 goodwood Festival of Speed, but unlike the extreme prototype, the N-One e is aimed at every-day usability. The car is expected to go on sale in Japan by September, with a UK launch reportedly in the pipeline.

The Honda N-One e borrows styling inspiration from the brand’s Super EV Concept but tones it down to suit its urban-focused persona

Honda N-One e: Design

The Honda N-One e borrows styling inspiration from the brand’s Super EV Concept but tones it down to suit its urban-focused persona. It sports a retro boxy silhouette, circular headlamps, and a curvy front bumper. The front grille is closed off and neatly integrates the charging port — a common trait in small EVs aiming to optimise aerodynamics.

Though Honda hasn’t disclosed the dimensions officially, the N-One e is expected to measure around 3,400 mm in length, in line with Japan’s kei car regulations. Its upright stance, tight proportions, and minimalistic surfacing give it a friendly, city-centric vibe that should appeal to urban buyers looking for a no-nonsense electric hatchback.

Honda N-One e: Features

Inside the N-One e, Honda has kept things clean and purposeful. The dashboard includes physical buttons for primary functions, a rotary dial, and a small shelf below the digital driver's display for extra utility. The 50:50 split-folding rear seats provide increased cargo flexibility — an important feature in small city cars.

Among the highlight features is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, which allows users to power small electronic appliances using the car’s battery. However, this feature requires an optional adapter that will be available via Honda’s accessory outlets.

Honda N-One e: Specs

Although technical details are kept hidden, it's anticipated that the N-One e will borrow its electric platform from the Honda N-Van e. That would make it capable of delivering a claimed range of up to 245 km on a single charge. The N-Van e supports 50 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 30-minute top-up — a feature likely to carry over to the N-One e.

Reports suggest the power output will hover around 63 bhp, adequate for short city runs. As with other kei cars, performance isn’t the headline here — it’s all about manoeuvrability, efficiency, and low running costs.

