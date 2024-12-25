Honda 0 Series electric SUV concept to break cover next month at CES 2025

Honda has revealed its plan to introduce the 0 series electric SUV concept at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January next year. The carmaker will unveil the Honda 0 Series SUV concept ahead of its slated production in 2026. The electric SUV concept will be showcased alongside the Honda 0 Series sedan prototype at the CES in Las Vegas. The auto major has teased both these two electric cars ahead of their unveiling. The electric SUV and the sedan will be part of the brand's planned seven 0 Series electric cars it aims to introduce by the end of this decade.

As Honda has teased the two electric cars, they come wearing a futuristic look, while both the electric SUV and sedan will be underpinned on a new bespoke platform, which has been developed from scratch. Interestingly, the Honda 0 Series sedan concept was previously showcased and the upcoming SUV concept shares some of its design philosophy, as the teaser image suggests. The flat front and rear profile along with sleek LED lights are some of the shared design elements in both the concept EVs.

Honda 0 Series: Specifications

Honda has already revealed some of the technical details of the 0 Series platform's technical specifications. The Honda 0 Series models will be available with both single and dual-motor powertrains, featuring newly developed compact e-axles. Honda claims that the e-axles can be mounted lower in the car, resulting in freeing up space and enabling the vehicle to have a smaller frontal area, which in return improves aerodynamic efficiency offering better range.

The Honda 0 Series EVs' entry-level variants will come with a 245 bhp motor on the rear axle and offer rear wheel drive. Also, there will be two dual-motor four-wheel drive variants, which will combine the 245 bhp rear motor with a 68 bhp front motor. The EVs will use nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery packs that will be positioned under the floor, just like the other electric cars.

These battery packs will have of capacity between 80 kWh and 90 kWh, offering an estimated range of about 480 kilometres on a single charge. Honda has stated that it aims to make the battery pack as thin as possible to save space. The Japanese auto OEM has claimed that the battery packs onboard the 0 Series EVs will be around 8 mm thinner than the electric vehicle batteries from rival automakers.

