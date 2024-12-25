HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today December 25, 2024: Honda Nissan Alliance Requires Something Which Neither Can Spare: Time
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 25, 2024: Honda-Nissan alliance requires something which neither can spare: Time

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 25 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
NH
Latest news on December 25, 2024: The Honda-Nissan merger would also be the biggest reshaping in the global auto industry since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA merged in 2021 to create Stellantis in a $52-billion deal.
NH
Latest news on December 25, 2024: The Honda-Nissan merger would also be the biggest reshaping in the global auto industry since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA merged in 2021 to create Stellantis in a $52-billion deal.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
25 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Honda-Nissan alliance requires something which neither can spare: Time

  • The Honda-Nissan merger would also be the biggest reshaping in the global auto industry since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA merged in 2021 to create Stellantis in a $52-billion deal.
Read the full story here

25 Dec 2024, 07:55 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Honda 0 Series electric SUV concept to break cover at CES 2025. Will they come to India?

  • Honda 0 Series electric SUV is one of the seven 0 Series electric cars the Japanese automaker has planned to launch globally by 2030.
Read the full story here

25 Dec 2024, 07:25 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: NHAI starts pilot project to prevent road accidents on national highways. Know more

  • NHAI aims to create a safer travel experience for commuters while ensuring the care and management of stray cattle and animals found along the national highways.
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6e
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 25 Dec 2024, 07:25 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.