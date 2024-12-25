LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 25, 2024: Honda-Nissan alliance requires something which neither can spare: Time
Latest news on December 25, 2024: The Honda-Nissan merger would also be the biggest reshaping in the global auto industry since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA merged in 2021 to create Stellantis in a $52-billion deal.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
25 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Honda-Nissan alliance requires something which neither can spare: Time
- The Honda-Nissan merger would also be the biggest reshaping in the global auto industry since Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA merged in 2021 to create Stellantis in a $52-billion deal.
25 Dec 2024, 07:55 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Honda 0 Series electric SUV concept to break cover at CES 2025. Will they come to India?
- Honda 0 Series electric SUV is one of the seven 0 Series electric cars the Japanese automaker has planned to launch globally by 2030.
25 Dec 2024, 07:25 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: NHAI starts pilot project to prevent road accidents on national highways. Know more
- NHAI aims to create a safer travel experience for commuters while ensuring the care and management of stray cattle and animals found along the national highways.
First Published Date: 25 Dec 2024, 07:25 AM IST