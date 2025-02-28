Hero files design patent for Vida electric dirt bike. Check details

Hero MotoCorp has filed a design patent for a new motorcycle and it is an electric one . This means that the motorcycle belongs to Vida , the electric subsidiary of Hero MotoCorp. It is important to note that filing a design patent does not mean that the brand will sell the vehicle. Sometimes, manufacturers file a design patent to protect the design language.

Hero MotoCorp has partnered with Zero Motorcycles which is a California-based electric two-wheeler company. In the design patent, the motorcycle has minimal bodywork with a slim build, narrow and long single-piece seat and sharp body panels. Apart from this, there is a conventional swingarm, a beak-like front guard, lever guards and there is a tubular handlebar as well.

Considering the design patent, the motorcycle does not look street legal as it is running on knobby tyres, and there are no turn indicators or any other lighting elements. The battery pack is placed where usually the engine is placed. It is expected that it will be powered by a mid-mounted electric motor that should drive the rear wheel using a chain drive. As expected that the motorcycle uses a long travel suspension in the front along with a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by discs at both ends. Considering that the motorcycle is a dirt bike, the anti-lock braking system would be switchable or it wont be present at all.

This is not the first time that the brand has filed a design patent or showcased an electric motorcycle. During EICMA 2024, Vida presented its Vida Z electric scooter aimed at global markets. Notably, the origins of the new ADV can be traced back to EICMA 2023. At that event, Hero MotoCorp introduced two electric adventure motorcycle concepts: the Lynx and the Acro, showcasing the company's vision for electric off-road vehicles.

The Lynx is designed as an electric dirt bike for adults, whereas the Acro seems to cater to a younger audience, serving as a learner's bike. A recent design patent indicates that Vida may be planning to develop the Acro. The patent illustration reveals the absence of front braking components, aligning with the Acro's conceptual design.

