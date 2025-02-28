HT Auto
Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today February 28, 2025: Auto Recap, Feb 27: Kia Ev4 Unveiled, Ultraviolette Announces Its Future Plans
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 28, 2025: Auto recap, Feb 27: Kia EV4 unveiled, Ultraviolette announces its future plans

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2025, 08:38 AM
The Kia EV4 is the Korean carmaker's first electric sedan.
The Kia EV4 is the Korean carmaker's first electric sedan.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
28 Feb 2025, 08:38 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 27: Kia EV4 unveiled, Ultraviolette announces its future plans

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

28 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces ₹80,000 Crore road development in Assam

  • Work on road projects worth 80,000 crore will soon start in Assam, says Nitin Gadkari.
Read the full story here

28 Feb 2025, 08:21 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Donald Trump's tariffs pose challenge for Europe's carmakers like Volkswagen, Mercedes

  • US President Donald Trump has announced that products imported from European countries could soon face up to 25 per cent tariff.
Read the full story here

28 Feb 2025, 08:07 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Car, two-wheeler sales in India expected to grow by at least 4% in FY26: Report

  • The domestic passenger vehicle sales in India saw a record year in 2024 with more than 42 lakh vehicles sold.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2025, 08:07 AM IST

