LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 28, 2025: Auto recap, Feb 27: Kia EV4 unveiled, Ultraviolette announces its future plans
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on February 28, 2025: The Kia EV4 is the Korean carmaker's first electric sedan.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
28 Feb 2025, 08:38 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Feb 27: Kia EV4 unveiled, Ultraviolette announces its future plans
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
28 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces ₹80,000 Crore road development in Assam
- Work on road projects worth ₹80,000 crore will soon start in Assam, says Nitin Gadkari.
28 Feb 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Donald Trump's tariffs pose challenge for Europe's carmakers like Volkswagen, Mercedes
- US President Donald Trump has announced that products imported from European countries could soon face up to 25 per cent tariff.
Trending Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
28 Feb 2025, 08:07 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Car, two-wheeler sales in India expected to grow by at least 4% in FY26: Report
- The domestic passenger vehicle sales in India saw a record year in 2024 with more than 42 lakh vehicles sold.
First Published Date: 28 Feb 2025, 08:07 AM IST
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week