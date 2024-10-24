Looking to buy a electric 2-wheeler? Here are exciting deals on Amazon

In view of the ongoing festive season,Amazon has extended its discounts on several popular electric two wheelers.
Ola S1 Pro, the flagship of Ola Electric The electric two wheeler is being offered at ₹1,23,749, ex-showroom on Amazon’s Dhanteras Store.
The scooter offers a 120 kmph top speed, 0-40 kmph in 2.6 seconds, a 195 km range, and a three-year/40,000 km warranty.
Originally priced at ₹1,17,499, ex-showroom, the Ola S1 Air is being offered at ₹1,00,249 at the Amazon’ Dhanteras Store.
The replacement for the original Ola S1, the S1 Air comes with a 3 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 125 km on a single charge.
Bajaj Chetak 3201 and Chetak 2903 electric scooters are also available at Amazon's Dhanteras store at ₹1,33,194 and ₹93,748, respectively.
The Chetak 3201 Special Edition has a 3.2 kWh battery, 136 km range, and 73 kmph top speed. The more affordable Chetak 2903 features a 2.88 kWh battery, 123 km range, and 63 kmph top speed.
The Vida V1 Pro, originally priced at ₹1,46,760, is available for ₹1,10,650 on Amazon during the festive sale. It has a 3.94 kWh battery and charges to 80 per cent in about 5 hours 55 minutes.
The Vida V1 Plus, usually priced at ₹1,17,467, is available for ₹95,650 on Amazon during the festive sale. It features a 3.4 kWh battery with a 143 km range.