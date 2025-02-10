LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 10, 2025: Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle aims to spearhead India's EV offensive
Latest news on February 10, 2025: Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric motorcycles are slated to reach consumers starting in mid-March 2025.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
10 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle aims to spearhead India's EV offensive
- Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric motorcycles are slated to reach consumers starting in mid-March 2025.
10 Feb 2025, 08:56 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Kolkata's iconic yellow taxis get new life, to run on CNG soon
- Around 1,500 metered yellow taxis in West Bengal would be phased out by the end of next year as commercial vehicles older than 15 years.
10 Feb 2025, 08:09 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara targets pole position in Indian electric car market, plans to boost charging infrastructure
- Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the first electric car from the brand once it enters production and is launched later this year.
10 Feb 2025, 07:59 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: ‘Longest traffic jam in the world?’ Sea of vehicles drown 300-km stretch to Maha Kumbh
- Traffic movement is being regulated to avoid overcrowding as lakhs of pilgrims make way to particilate in Maha Kumbh.
10 Feb 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Honda, Nissan results will highlight flaws as merger deal set to fail
- A deal between Honda and Nissan would have created one of the world’s biggest carmakers, giving the combined company the scale it needs to compete with EV makers.
First Published Date: 10 Feb 2025, 07:16 AM IST