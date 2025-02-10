HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today February 10, 2025: Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle aims to spearhead India's EV offensive

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 10 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM
Latest news on February 10, 2025: Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric motorcycles are slated to reach consumers starting in mid-March 2025.
Latest news on February 10, 2025: Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric motorcycles are slated to reach consumers starting in mid-March 2025.

10 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle aims to spearhead India's EV offensive

  • Ola Roadster X and Roadster X+ electric motorcycles are slated to reach consumers starting in mid-March 2025.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 08:56 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Kolkata's iconic yellow taxis get new life, to run on CNG soon

  • Around 1,500 metered yellow taxis in West Bengal would be phased out by the end of next year as commercial vehicles older than 15 years.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 08:09 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara targets pole position in Indian electric car market, plans to boost charging infrastructure

  • Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the first electric car from the brand once it enters production and is launched later this year.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 07:59 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: ‘Longest traffic jam in the world?’ Sea of vehicles drown 300-km stretch to Maha Kumbh

  • Traffic movement is being regulated to avoid overcrowding as lakhs of pilgrims make way to particilate in Maha Kumbh.
Read the full story here

10 Feb 2025, 07:16 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Honda, Nissan results will highlight flaws as merger deal set to fail

  • A deal between Honda and Nissan would have created one of the world’s biggest carmakers, giving the combined company the scale it needs to compete with EV makers.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2025, 07:16 AM IST

