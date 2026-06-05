Green SM launches electric taxi service starting in Delhi-NCR with VF MPV 7-based Limo Green

Green SM has officially entered the Indian mobility market with the launch of Green SM Limo, a fully electric taxi service that will initially operate across key parts of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). The move marks India's addition to the company's growing international network and introduces a ride-hailing model based entirely on electric vehicles.

The service will use the VinFast Limo Green, a seven-seat electric MPV developed specifically for commercial passenger transport. Green SM says the rollout in India will be supported by V-Green charging infrastructure, while professionally trained drivers will operate the fleet.

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Delhi-NCR rollout begins

India becomes Green SM's fifth international market after Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia and the Philippines. The company plans to expand operations gradually beyond the initial Delhi-NCR deployment as demand grows.

Unlike ride-hailing platforms that allow vehicles from multiple manufacturers, Green SM will exclusively use VinFast products. The first model joining its Indian fleet is the Limo Green, a commercial version of the VF MPV 7.

Customers can book rides through the Green SM smartphone application, via the company's hotline, or by hailing vehicles directly within operating zones. To mark the launch, Green SM is offering a 50 per cent discount of up to ₹250 on app-based bookings between June 5 and June 11.

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VinFast Limo Green specifications

Mechanically, the Limo Green remains unchanged from the standard VF MPV 7. It uses a 60.13 kWh battery pack and a front-wheel-drive electric motor producing 204 bhp and 280 Nm. The company claims an ARAI-certified driving range of 517 km, while real-world range is estimated at around 350-400 km.

The Limo Green is a fleet-focused electric MPV developed for passenger transport services.

The MPV retains its dimensions and 10.1-inch central touchscreen. However, it receives several fleet-focused changes, including fabric seat upholstery, interior monitoring cameras, emergency SOS buttons and Green SM branding instead of VinFast badging. The vehicle rides on 19-inch wheels with covers rather than alloy wheels and comes equipped with four airbags. Projector LED headlamps and connected front and rear light bars are also part of the package.

Boot capacity stands at 126 litres with all rows in use, expanding to 606 litres and 1,240 litres when rear seats are folded.

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Safety and service focus

Each Green SM Limo vehicle is fitted with the company's Secure-to-Safe system, which combines interior and exterior cameras, AI-supported technology and emergency assistance buttons for both drivers and passengers. Drivers undergo training focused on EV operation, road safety and customer service.

Speaking at the launch, Nguyen Van Thanh, GSM Global CEO, said: "We come to India with respect for the market, confidence in its long-term potential, and a commitment to working closely with local partners. Green SM hopes to bring high-quality fully electric rides to customers while contributing to broader access to safe, reliable and more sustainable mobility choices. We believe trust is the most important foundation for long-term growth. This is also what Green SM hopes to build with customers. partners, and communities in India in the years ahead".

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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