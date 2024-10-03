Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles General Motors Sees Q3 Us Auto Sales Decline While Electric Vehicle Sales Grow By 46%

General Motors sees Q3 US auto sales decline amid 46% growth in EV sales

By: AFP
Updated on: 03 Oct 2024, 08:59 AM
FILE PHOTO: A General Motors dealership in Montreal, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo (REUTERS)

General Motors reported a dip in third-quarter US auto sales Tuesday, but pointed to growth in sales of electric vehicles and said retail pricing remained steady.

The big Detroit automaker reported 659,601 US sales during the period, down 2.2 per cent from the year-ago but marking a slightly smaller decline than analysts projected.

Sales were mixed among the truck and SUV products that have supported GM profits in recent years.

Whereas GM scored an uptick in sales of GMC Sierra pickup trucks, its top-selling Silverado line experienced a dip.

GM described its EV portfolio as "growing faster than the market" with sales jumping 46 per cent in the third quarter, topping 32,000.

GM and Ford have both slowed some investments in EVs due to moderating demand for the vehicles.

GM said average vehicle pricing of $49,349 was in line with its second quarter, with incentives also holding steady.

The automaker has 627,048 vehicles in inventory heading into the fourth quarter, which is much above the level a year-ago when Detroit automakers were contending with a labor strike. However, that level is still below pre-pandemic supplies.

Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research, described GM's sales as "broadly in line" with US auto industry performance in the period.

Cox Automotive predicted a 2.1 per cent sales drop among US automakers in the period, with some volatility due to election season offset by a lift from lower interest rate cuts.

"We remain optimistic that new-vehicle sales could improve marginally through the final quarter of 2024," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2024, 08:59 AM IST
