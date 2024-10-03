Thinking of Mahindra Thar Roxx? Here are five other SUVs to consider
Bookings for the new Mahindra Thar Roxx are to start from October 3, 2024 at 11:00 am, and dealerships are expecting to be met with strong demand for the five-seater SUV. The Thar Roxx was launched earlier this year on August 14 at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.99 lakh. This is the ninth SUV for the Indian carmaker and it will be launched into the arms of the cult-like following that its three-door sibling has generated in the past.
Upon its launch, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will be the first SUV in the adventure lifestyle segment to come with features such as ADAS, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof, among others. It has both petrol and diesel engine options and is available in either rear-wheel drive or 4x4. While the starting price is reserved for the MX1 variant with a petrol unit and six-speed manual, the top-spec AX7L gets listed at ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets a 4x4 drivetrain with a diesel unit and six-speed automatic.
Underneath all its features and its extensive list of variants, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a capable off-roader with a robust, no-frills exterior design that demands the public gaze. If you are considering the Mahindra Thar Roxx but want a more understated look, here are five SUVs within its ex-showroom price-range that stand as great alternatives with equally-good feature lists:
The Tata Safari is a big SUV that seats six to seven passengers and starts at ₹15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium SUV is based on the OMEGARC platform and, like the XUV700 and Harrier, received a five-star rating from the Global NCAP crash test. It is powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that may be paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The lone power unit can provide 168 bhp peak power and 250 Nm maximum torque. The Safari comes with seven airbags, hill hold and descent assist, cruise control, and TPMs. It boasts a nine-speaker JBL audio system and multiple drive modes for varying terrain. It comes with six-way powered driver's seats while ventilated first and second row seats are limited to the six-seater variant. The Safari further allows voice commands for the panoramic sunroof and dual-zone AC.
Mahindra's flagship XUV700 is priced between ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹25.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in six variants with petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0-litre Turbo GDi mStallion petrol engine produces 195 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and is paired with either a six-speed manual or torque converter automatic transmission. There is an additional 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine available in two different configurations and varying power figures. The XUV700 is built around a monocoque chassis and it received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Its safety features include seven airbags, EPB, ESP, a 360-degree camera, and driver drowsiness recognition. The XUV700's creature pleasures include heated front seats, second-row captain seats, smart door handles, and a panoramic sunroof. There is a dualscreen display that houses both the infotainment and the instrument cluster.
The Alcazar is Hyundai's premium large SUV, which currently begins at ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and seats six to seven passengers. It is available in both diesel and petrol engines, with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 157 bhp and 191 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. With the 2024 update, the Alcazar is now dimensionally larger and gets distinct design elements and new features. It has a dualscreen display with two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and the instrument cluster. The cabin also includes a touch-sensitive panel for the HVAC, dual-zone AC, an eight-speaker audio system from bose, and a wireless charger. The Alcazar further features six airbags and Level-2 ADAS that includes a 360-degree camera and blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, and lane driving aids.
The MG Hector is sold in six-seater and seven-seater models and is the best-selling car from the Chinese-owned brand. The Hector is priced between ₹13.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹22.1 lakh (ex-showroom), and comes with two engine options. The 1.5-liter petrol engine produces 143 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The 2.0-liter diesel engine delivers 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The diesel engine is only available with the six-speed manual manual transmission, although the petrol engine may be equipped with either the CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox. The higher variants limit the petrol unit to the CVT. The SUV also offers Level-2 ADAS, which incorporates features such as cruise control, lane driving assist, automated emergency braking, and frontal collision warning, all of which improve the vehicle's safety.
Priced from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio-N is another three-row SUV that is capable of off-roading. It is equipped with a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel engine that is available in two distinct tunes with varying power output figures. The mHawk unit in the Z2 model produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, but it can reach 172 bhp and 400 Nm in the Z4 and higher variants. The Mahindra Scorpio N also comes in a 4x4 configuration with a 4XPLOR terrain management system. The Global NCAP rated the Mahindra Scorpion-N five stars. It comes with six airbags, ABS, an electronic stability program, and hill hold assist. The cabin features a coffee-black leatherette interior with features such as a 10.24-inch touchscreen display, a sunroof, dual-zone AC, and a 12-speaker audio system from Sony.
