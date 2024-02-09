Matter Aera Quick Review: Is this made-in-India electric motorcycle a game changer?

Built by the Ahmedabad-based start-up, Matter Motor Works, the Aera is India’s first electric motorcycle with a gearbox and takes on 150-180 cc bikes
The Matter Aera looks stylish and the build is decent too. The fit and finish are impressive albeit a bit inconsistent in places
The ergonomics are spot on with an upright riding posture including a wide handlebar, centre-set footpegs and a low 790 mm of seat height
The 7-inch touchscreen digital console is a party piece of its own with good graphics and a host of other features including connected tech
The 4-speed gearbox and clutch emulate the experience of riding a conventional motorcycle. Each gear and riding mode unlocks a higher top-speed
The suspension setup is well-tuned and the ride is firm but pliant. The bike feels stable at high speeds and predictable around a corner with good weight distribution
Power comes from the 10 kW (13.4 bhp) PMS motor that’s torquey and most enjoyable in the Sport mode. The Eco and City modes are sublime and best for commute
The motor and battery get liquid cooling ensuring sustained high performance. Range prediction has issues and needs to be improved
The Matter Aera is priced from ₹1.74 lakh, going up to ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom), which gives it a competitive positioning in the market