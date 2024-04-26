Formula E unveils new Gen3 Evo electric race car

Formula E has taken the wraps off the new Gen3 Evo electric race car that will be used from the start of the next season. The new Formula E Gen3 Evo gets a performance boost.and also made its track debut with ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard piloting the machine. The all-electric championship is an upgrade over the current Gen3 car which has been in operation since last year.

The new Formula E Gen3 Evo builds on the Gen3 car with upgrades to the bodywork and tyres, as well as more efficient use of power. The acceleration has been improved with 0-100 kmph now coming up in 1.82 seconds, which is 30 per cent faster than a current F1 car and 36 per cent faster than the Gen3 car. Overall performance has improved by about two seconds.

The Formula E Gen3 Evo gets a sturdier front wing and new side pods, which should reduce drag over the current model

The Gen3 Evo now utilises the front powertrain that debuted on the Gen3 but was yet to be used. This enables all-wheel drive (AWD) on the racing machine. Furthermore, a maximum power output of 50 kW will be applied to the front axle from the 350 kW limit with the remaining power placed to the rear wheels. This, however, will be allowed in the qualifying duels, at the start of the race and during both attack modes for each driver.

Jeff Dodds, CEO - Formula E said, "The GEN3 Evo heralds a ground-breaking chapter in the evolution of Formula E, embodying our dedication to innovation and high performance achieved sustainably. Featuring unprecedented acceleration and an advanced aerodynamic design, the car that I had the honour of unveiling in Monaco is set to intensify the thrill of our racing, captivating our drivers and fans around the world with truly superior capabilities and performance."

With respect to the bodywork, the Formula E Gen3 Evo car gets a sturdier front wing and new side pods, which should reduce drag over the current model. The race car drives on a new version of Hankook tyre that will offer 5-10 per cent more grip than before. The Gen3 Evo was under development for more than a year. Teams will be able to upgrade the existing chassis with the modifications to save costs and reduce disused parts.

The Gen3 Evo represents a mid-way point between the Gen3 and Gen4 cars. The latter is due to arrive in 2026.

