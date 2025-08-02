First Tesla Charging Station in India to be inaugurated on August 4

Having arrived in India just last month, Tesla is all set to introduce its charging network in the country soon. The brand will launch its first Tesla Charging Station in India on August 4, 2025. The new V4 Supercharging stalls (DC Charging) will be located in BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) in Mumbai, with more to follow across other parts of the country.

First Tesla Charging Station Coming Up In Mumbai

The first Tesla Charging Station will have four V4 supercharging stalls, equipped with DC fast chargers, along with four destination chargers, or AC chargers. The Tesla Supercharging Stalls will have a peak charging speed of 250 kW, starting at ₹24 per kW, while Destination Chargers (11 kW) will provide charging at ₹14 per kW. The payment process will be available on the Tesla app on your smartphone.

The Tesla Supercharger will have a peak power output of 250 kW and will be priced from ₹ 24 per kW

This will be the first of eight new supercharging sites that Tesla plans to launch in India. The company says that its maiden offering for India, the Model Y, can add up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes with Tesla Superchargers. That’s enough to complete five trips between the Gateway of India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, a distance of nearly 29 km one way.

Tesla Supercharging Network

Tesla says its supercharging network has an uptime of 99.95 per cent, promising a working charger every time you need to juice up your Tesla’s battery. The charging speed, however, will vary depending on several factors, including the battery's current state of charge and temperature. The Tesla Model Y will also guide you to the nearest supercharging station with the built-in navigation system, and automatically precondition the battery before arriving at the station for faster charging. Do note that the Tesla Model Y in India comes with a CCS2 charging port, which makes it compatible with other fast charging stations as well.

Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y in India will begin from September across India with Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram prioritised

Tesla Model Y India Deliveries

Tesla is gearing up to begin deliveries of the new Model Y in India from September onwards. The automaker opened bookings in July this year with the electric SUV available in Standard and Long Range variants. Prices start at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Tesla Model Y arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The automaker will also open its second experience centre in the country in Delhi, which is likely to be located in Aerocity. The company has revealed that it will prioritise deliveries for Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram first, followed by other parts of the country. The brand is accepting bookings from pan-India.

