Aprilia Tuono 457: Does it have what it takes to compete with its rivals?

Aprilia India has officially launched the new Tuono 457, a streetfighter motorcycle priced at ₹3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Unveiled at the EICMA 2024 show, Aprilia has now opened bookings for the bike with test rides set to commence in the first week of March. The deliveries of this motorbike will follow in early April. Take a look at the key highlights of the newly launched two-wheeler below:

1 Made in India The Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its platform with the RS 457, both manufactured at Aprilia’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. However, the Tuono 457 has been tailored for a more street-friendly riding experience with some key design and ergonomic changes.

2 Design Unlike its larger Tuono siblings, the Tuono 457 sports a fresh design. The traditional semi-fairing is replaced by a distinctive ‘bug face’ featuring twin LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped DRLs. A single-piece raised handlebar has been introduced for a more upright and comfortable riding posture replacing the clip-ons seen on the RS 457. The bike also features a sharp body design, split seats, split grab rails, and a compact tail section. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with Protorq Extreme tyres.

3 Engine At the heart of the Tuono 457 is the same 457 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is seen on the RS 457. This unit produces 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox offering a balance of power and tractability. The lack of a fairing results in a slightly lighter setup compared to its fully-faired sibling.

4 Chassis and aids The Tuono 457 retains key mechanical components from the RS 457, including USD front forks and a mono-shock rear suspension. Disc brakes at both ends ensure effective stopping power. The motorcycle also features advanced electronic rider aids, such as triple riding modes, switchable ABS and traction control which enhance its overall safety and performance.

5 Competition The Aprilia Tuono 457 enters a competitive segment going up against models like the KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03 and BMW G 310 R. With its unique styling, premium components and performance-focused features the Tuono 457 aims to carve a niche for itself in the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: