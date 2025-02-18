HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Aprilia Tuono 457: Does It Have What It Takes To Compete With Its Rivals?

Aprilia Tuono 457: Does it have what it takes to compete with its rivals?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2025, 19:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Aprilia has launched the Aprilia Tuono 457 in the Indian market with the same 457 cc engine that is offered in the RS 457.
Aprilia_Tuono_457
Aprilia Tuono RS 457 will be offered in India with 17-inch wheels along with Protorq Extreme tyres.
Aprilia_Tuono_457
Aprilia Tuono RS 457 will be offered in India with 17-inch wheels along with Protorq Extreme tyres.

Aprilia India has officially launched the new Tuono 457, a streetfighter motorcycle priced at 3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Unveiled at the EICMA 2024 show, Aprilia has now opened bookings for the bike with test rides set to commence in the first week of March. The deliveries of this motorbike will follow in early April. Take a look at the key highlights of the newly launched two-wheeler below:

1 Made in India

The Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its platform with the RS 457, both manufactured at Aprilia’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. However, the Tuono 457 has been tailored for a more street-friendly riding experience with some key design and ergonomic changes.

2 Design

Unlike its larger Tuono siblings, the Tuono 457 sports a fresh design. The traditional semi-fairing is replaced by a distinctive ‘bug face’ featuring twin LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped DRLs. A single-piece raised handlebar has been introduced for a more upright and comfortable riding posture replacing the clip-ons seen on the RS 457. The bike also features a sharp body design, split seats, split grab rails, and a compact tail section. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with Protorq Extreme tyres.

3 Engine

At the heart of the Tuono 457 is the same 457 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is seen on the RS 457. This unit produces 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox offering a balance of power and tractability. The lack of a fairing results in a slightly lighter setup compared to its fully-faired sibling.

4 Chassis and aids

The Tuono 457 retains key mechanical components from the RS 457, including USD front forks and a mono-shock rear suspension. Disc brakes at both ends ensure effective stopping power. The motorcycle also features advanced electronic rider aids, such as triple riding modes, switchable ABS and traction control which enhance its overall safety and performance.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Aprilia Tuono 457 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono 457
Engine Icon457 cc
₹ 3.95 Lakhs
Compare
Aprilia Rs 457 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RS 457
Engine Icon457 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 4.23 Lakhs
Compare
Aprilia Tuono 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono 660
Engine Icon659 cc Mileage Icon20.4 kmpl
₹ 17.74 Lakhs
Compare
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia SXR 160
Engine Icon160.0 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.44 Lakhs
Compare
Aprilia Sr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia SR 160
Engine Icon160.0 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.32 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Aprilia Sxr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia SXR 125
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon40 kmpl
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Compare
5 Competition

The Aprilia Tuono 457 enters a competitive segment going up against models like the KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03 and BMW G 310 R. With its unique styling, premium components and performance-focused features the Tuono 457 aims to carve a niche for itself in the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2025, 19:57 PM IST
TAGS: aprilia tuono 457 aprilia tuono 457

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.