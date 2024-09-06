Fire erupts in Tesla center in Nepal's Kathmandu, probe on to reveal cause

A fire broke out around noon on Friday at a Tesla showroom-cum-service center in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu. As per a report by news agency ANI, the fire was first reported from the Tesla center in the city's Tangal area and while it was eventually brought under control, many documents are believed to have been charred in the blaze. A significant part of the property too has been damaged while two electric cars which were inside at the time were driven out immediately and have not suffered any harm.

ANI and local media reports highlight that the fire broke out in the ground floor area of the one and a half story Tesla showroom and service center at around 1130 hours on Friday morning. As many as three charging points are also located in this facility. Initial investigations point to the possibility of an electrical short circuit but a thorough probe has been initiated to look into the matter.

The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes of it being brought to the notice of local emergency services.

Tesla in Nepal

Tesla cars touched down in Nepal back in December of 2020 even though the US-based EV giant hasn't officially entered the market yet. As many as seven Tesla units were driven in - four Model X Long Range and three Model 3 Standard Range - at the time. These cars are brought into Nepal through the import route from South China EXIM Ltd in Hong Kong by automobile dealers Shreema Distributors.

The price of Tesla Model X Long Range in Nepal is around 3.5 crore Nepali Rupees or approximately ₹2.18 crore while Tesla Model 3 is priced at 1.25 crore Nepali Rupees or approximately ₹78 lakh.

