Sales of Ferrari's first EV to start in October next year, says CEO

Ferrari is gearing up to launch its first-ever fully electric car next year. The Italian supercar manufacturer has now revealed the sales timeframe for the upcoming EV. Deliveries of Ferrari 's first EV are set to start in October 2026, revealed the car manufacturer's CEO, Benedetto Vigna.

While revealing the luxury sports car manufacturer posted a 15 per cent rise in the first quarter's core earnings and stuck to its broad financial guidance for 2025, Ferrari CEO has said that the upcoming electric car will be a departure for the automaker that has been known for its roaring petrol engines. He also said that Ferrari would reveal the technological specifications of its electric car in October this year.

News agency Reuters has reported that Ferrari will reveal the entire car in three different stages, which will commence in October this year. While the EV will debut in 2026, its delivery will commence in October that year. "Deliveries ... will commence just months after that, in October 2026," Vigna reportedly said.

It was the first time the luxury sports carmaker gave the timeline of when the new car could reach clients. It is typical for Ferrari to start delivering a new model about three quarters after its unveiling. Ferrari plans to continue offering petrol and hybrid cars in the future, along with electric vehicles. Meanwhile, he report claimed that hybrid models, which it started to sell in 2019, made up 51 per cent of Ferrari's car sales last year.

In the meantime, Ferrari has been able to chart a good performance in terms of global sales in the first quarter of this year. This sales result was driven by a pricier lineup, including the SF90XX family, the 12Cilindri and the 499P Modificata models, as well as increased demand for personalisation requested by buyers and by more profitable markets, driven by the Americas.

Ferrari last week unveiled the new 296 Speciale plug-in hybrid model and its convertible version, and has promised a total of six new models this year, including its first EV.

