HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ev Sales Plummet In Germany, Helps Uk Become Europe's Largest Electric Car Market

UK overtakes Germany to become Europe’s top electric car market

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 07 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • EV sales in Germany fell more than a quarter to 3.80 lakh last year compared to 3.81 lakh sold in the UK, where EV registrations surged 21%.
Tesla
File photo: Tesla cars are seen parked at Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany. EV sales in the European nation fell by more than 25 per cent after it removed subsidy on electric vehicles last year. (REUTERS)
Tesla
File photo: Tesla cars are seen parked at Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany. EV sales in the European nation fell by more than 25 per cent after it removed subsidy on electric vehicles last year.

The UK surpassed Germany to become Europe’s largest electric-car market as the country’s EV sales mandate helped it buck a demand slowdown elsewhere in the region.

Registrations of new fully electric vehicles in Germany fell more than a quarter to 380,609 last year, according to data released Monday by the KBA regulator. That’s fewer than the 381,970 sold in the UK, where EV registrations surged 21%.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Battery-powered cars have gained share in the UK in recent months as manufacturers tried to hit the country’s EV sales mandate. Automakers face fines of as much as £15,000 ($18,800) per vehicle for failing to comply, but can avoid penalties by using a credits-trading system and exceeding requirements in later years.

Meanwhile, EV sales have plummeted in Germany, where the removal of purchasing incentives in late 2023 has hurt demand. Sales in markets including Sweden, France and Ireland have also come in behind expectations after subsidy cuts and a lack of affordable models.

Also Read : Mexico plans to make its own affordable EV after Tesla snub

Registrations also suffered as manufacturers waited to launch new EV models in 2025 to boost their chances of meeting new European Union regulations that come into effect this year, said Matthias Schmidt, an independent autos analyst who flagged the UK overtaking Germany earlier Monday. Manufacturers are facing billions of euros in fines if they fail to meet these stricter fleet-emissions rules.

A surge in December sales boosted EVs’ overall share of the UK car market to 19.6% for the year — still behind the 22% target — with price cuts continuing as manufacturers tried to meet the sales quota to avoid fines. The target increases to 28% this year. In Germany, EVs made up 13.5% of registrations in 2024.

The UK government is now reviewing the rules, which could result in increased flexibilities to help manufacturers meet them. Some clean-energy advocates fear watering down the quota could slow the shift away from the combustion engine.

Even in the UK, demand for EVs among individual customers remains low. Only one in ten private buyers chose an electric model in 2024, with business and fleet customers behind most of the increase.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Electric vehicle Electric car EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.