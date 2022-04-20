Electric Vehicle design defined by headlamps, not grilles: Hyundai design boss

Electric vehicles have made the radiator grilles passe. Instead, headlights are currently dominating the automotive design, claims Hyundai design chief SangYup Lee. He also said that headlight design will now be the aesthetic tie that binds vehicles in a lineup. His comment comes as the automakers are increasingly focussing on making the car headlights unique and eye-catching. The increasing penetration of LED technology has further accelerated this shift.

South Korean auto major Hyundai too is not out of this trend, as the light signatures now take on increased importance over front grilles and the introduction of LED has accelerated that. Conventional fuel-powered vehicles like Sonata and Tucson too are increasingly focusing on their lighting technology and design. Speaking about this, Lee said to Car and Driver that in the era of electric vehicles, the grille is no longer required. “Having a traditional ICE element carry to future, that’s probably not the right move," he further added.

Hyundai has already started incorporating its new design philosophy into its electric vehicles. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 comes with pixelated lights that will be seen throughout the entire Ioniq line-up in future, claims Lee. "None of them have a grille, but the consistency is the pixel lamp. When you see pixel lamp, it’s a Hyundai," Lee further added. He also added that Hyundai electric vehicles will not have a fake grille as long as he is in charge of the automaker's design wing.

Interestingly, not only the electric vehicles but conventional internal combustion engine-powered vehicles too are increasing their focus on headlights. The LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights have become a signature design language for vehicles. They define the distinctiveness of the bands and their respective vehicles as well.

