Delhi International Airport To Deploy 57 Electric Vehicles To Reduce Emissions

Delhi International Airport to deploy 57 electric vehicles to reduce emissions

The Delhi airport aims to replace all its diesel and petrol-run vehicles in the airport ecosystem, in a phased manner.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Oct 2022, 17:25 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) will deploy 57 electric vehicles in the airport ecosystem in order to reduce carbon emissions caused due to vehicular pollution. The operator of the Delhi airport has initiated the adoption of battery-powered vehicles and aims to replace all its diesel and petrol-run vehicles in the ecosystem gradually, in a phased manner.

In the first phase, an order for 64 electric vehicles has been placed for the airport's airside and landside operations. Of these, DIAL has received 57 electric vehicles while seven more will be deployed soon. Out of the 57 electric vehicles, 21 are being deployed on the airside.

(Also read | Delhi de-registers over 53 lakh vehicles since 2018. Is your car next?)

In June this year, the airport operator had launched the green transportation programme with which it aims to make a swift transition to green mobility. The airport aims to become a net zero carbon emission airport by 2030. DIAL is also working closely with the airport stakeholders for the adoption of electric vehicles at the airport.

Delhi airport is the country's largest airport and is operated by DIAL, a GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium. The operator is also planning to set up EV charging stations in the vicinity and plans to add more such stations in a phased manner to support the growing need of electric vehicles.

Even otherwise, Delhi has been at the forefront of electric mobility transition and the government has been promoting the use of battery-powered vehicles quite vehemently. Recently, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will add another 100 electric vehicle charging stations to its tally soon. These new EV charging stations will come up across the city in the next two months. Delhi is considered the EV capital of the country with nearly 10 per cent of all vehicles sold this year being electric.

First Published Date: 27 Oct 2022, 17:24 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicle electric mobility
