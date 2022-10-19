HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi De Registers Over 53 Lakh Vehicles Since 2018. Is Your Car Next?

Delhi de-registers over 53 lakh vehicles since 2018. Is your car next?

Citing data from the transport department, the report highlights that around 53.38 lakh vehicles have been de-registered in the capital city between 2018 and October 17 of this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2022, 10:06 AM
Pollution levels have once again started to rise in Delhi and adjoining areas. One of several reasons for the toxic air is the high vehicular density here. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Pollution levels have once again started to rise in Delhi and adjoining areas. One of several reasons for the toxic air is the high vehicular density here. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Pollution levels have once again started to rise in Delhi and adjoining areas. One of several reasons for the toxic air is the high vehicular density here. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Pollution levels have once again started to rise in Delhi and adjoining areas. One of several reasons for the toxic air is the high vehicular density here.

Driving an old vehicle beyond the permissible time limit is banned in Delhi and the transport department here has been cracking down against such and against heavily-polluting vehicles. According to a PTI report, over 50 lakh vehicles have been de-registered here till October 17 and a bulk of these are those that are powered by petrol and diesel engines and older than 15 and 10 years, respectively.

Citing data from the transport department, the report highlights that around 53.38 lakh vehicles have been de-registered in the capital city between 2018 and October 17 of this year. The data further shows that of these, over 46 lakh vehicles were powered by petrol motors but were found to be older than 15 years. Another 4.15 diesel vehicles too were taken off the roads as these were older than 10 years.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Eeve Your (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Your
₹49,900 - 51,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100
₹49,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ampere Magnus (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Magnus
₹49,999 - 73,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 (HT Auto photo)
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
₹49,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Dash (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Dash
₹50,000 - 62,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bajaj Ct110 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹50,483 - 62,349 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The de-registered vehicles are not legally allowed to ply on Delhi roads any longer. While this could potentially help decongest city roads and give impetus to new purchases, the move is primarily aimed at ensuring that polluting vehicles do not contribute to the falling air quality standards here. It is the Supreme Court that had ordered for all petrol vehicles older than 15 and diesel vehicles older than 10 years to be banned here.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

For anyone with a vehicle that is beyond these permissible age limits, the options are only a few. One can obtain a fitness certificate from an authorized center to continue driving the said vehicle but the process may be expensive. The Vehicle Scrappage Policy can also be benefitted from where one can choose to scrap an existing vehicle and thereby gain incentives on new vehicle purchases.

At present, Delhi has over 13.4 million vehicles with around half of these deemed ‘active.’ The number of motor vehicles in the country's capital city is significantly higher than all other metropolitan cities.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2022, 10:06 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi pollution Delhi weather
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

First locally-assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge EV rolls out
First locally-assembled Volvo XC40 Recharge EV rolls out
Honda plans to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle in India
Honda plans to launch its first flex-fuel motorcycle in India
This Volvo EV will have interiors made of recycled plastics from pet bottles
This Volvo EV will have interiors made of recycled plastics from pet bottles
Volvo rolls out first unit of locally assembled XC40 Recharge electric SUV
Volvo rolls out first unit of locally assembled XC40 Recharge electric SUV
Porsche clocks best-ever sales year in India with three months to go
Porsche clocks best-ever sales year in India with three months to go

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city