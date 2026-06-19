BMW i3 Neue Klasse electric sedan prices revealed in UK market ahead of launch

German automaker BMW has opened early order books for the new BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition for the UK market. Early reservations for the First Edition have started ahead of the electric car’s official market launch in autumn 2026.

BMW has opened UK reservations for the i3 50 xDrive First Edition ahead of its autumn 2026 launch. The electric sedan features Neue Klasse technology, a 108.7-kWh battery, up to 912 km range, 462.5 bhp, all-wheel drive and premium equipment.

The BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition is developed from the M Sport trim with features, including M Sport exterior and interior styling elements, BMW Iconic Glow illumination, the 3D head-up display, and AC charging professional, which increases AC charging capacity from 11 kW to 22 kW. The BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition is priced from £57,905 (approximately ₹72.27 lakh) on-the-road in the UK. However, the standard i3 50 xDrive will be priced £4,900 ( ₹6.11 lakh) lower than the First Edition at £53,005 (approximately ₹66.15 lakh), offering a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 912.4 km on a single charge.

The new BMW i3 represents an evolution of the brand’s 3 Series lineage. The company is expected to bring the electric sedan to Indian shores by mid-to-late 2027.

BMW i3 Neue Klasse: Design

The BMW i3 introduces its latest design language, characterised by clean surfaces and a focus on elements. The vehicle adopts a modern interpretation of BMW saloon proportions, featuring a long wheelbase, short overhangs and a rearward-positioned cabin. The front fascia gets a reinterpreted BMW kidney grille and twin-headlight arrangement, merged into an illuminated signature, whereas at the back, the newly designed L-shaped taillights and pronounced wheel arches contribute to a wider and more athletic stance.





BMW i3 Neue Klasse: Interior

The interior of the new BMW i3 is introduced with the next-generation panoramic drive system powered by BMW Operating System X. The centrepiece is BMW panoramic vision, which projects information across the lower section of the windscreen. The system combines touch, voice and haptic controls. Additionally, BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant, enhanced by large language model technology, enables more natural conversational interaction while allowing occupants to control vehicle functions, navigation and media systems using spoken commands.

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BMW i3 Neue Klasse: Battery Pack and Performance

The BMW i3 Neue Klasse is supplied by a high-voltage battery pack featuring newly developed cylindrical cells with a battery capacity of 108.7 kWh. Additionally, the electric sedan is based on an 800-volt architecture, which can add up to 423.2 km of driving range in 10 minutes when connected to a 400 kW DC fast charger. Not only that, but the model also supports bidirectional charging functionality. The BMW i3 50 xDrive First Edition delivers a WLTP-certified range of up to 906.6 km.

Moreover, the BMW i3 50 xDrive is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, producing a combined output of 462.5 bhp and 645 Nm of torque, allowing the electric sedan to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds.

BMW i3 Neue Klasse First Edition

The First Edition of the BMW i3 Neue Klasse further enhances comfort and convenience with electrically adjustable multifunction front seats, three-zone automatic climate control, automatic tailgate operation, heated steering wheel, sun protection glazing and the Harman Kardon surround sound system. Customers can choose from a range of optional features, including heated rear seats, a panoramic glass roof with climate comfort glazing, an electrically deployable tow bar and BMW Digital Premium services. Additional driver assistance and parking technologies, such as Parking Assistant Plus, Parking Assistant Professional and Motorway Assistant, are also available.

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