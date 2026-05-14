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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2026 Toyota Hilux Launched In Electric, Diesel Avatars In The Uk, Prices Revealed

2026 Toyota Hilux launched in electric, diesel avatars in the UK, prices revealed

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 14 May 2026, 14:45 pm
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Toyota has announced UK pricing for the diesel and electric Hilux models. Diesel versions feature mild-hybrid technology, while the EV offers a 255 km range. Indian debuts are anticipated next year.

2026 Toyota Hilux
2026 Toyota Hilux launched in electric and diesel avatars in the UK
2026 Toyota Hilux
2026 Toyota Hilux launched in electric and diesel avatars in the UK
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Japanese automaker Toyota has revealed the prices for the diesel as well as electric iterations of its pickup vehicle, the Hilux, in the UK market. The diesel iteration of the Toyota Hilux gets four distinct variants, namely Active, Icon, Invincible, and Invincible X, while the electric variant is available in the Icon and Invincible trims. Additionally, the base variant of the Toyota Hilux (diesel) has been priced at £42,845 (approximately 55.47 lakh).

Toyota Hilux Diesel: Variant-wise Features and Pricing

The 2.8L diesel model employs 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to produce 201 bhp, with a standard all-wheel drive. The entry-level Hilux Active includes electric power steering, a digital display, and the comprehensive Toyota Safety Sense suite, while being priced at £42,845. The Icon grade, starting at £48,545 (approximately 62.85 lakh), adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen digital infotainment system, wireless smartphone charging, and heated front seating.

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Additionally, the Invincible trim provides an upgraded 12-inch digital instrument cluster and an auto-dimming mirror to the Icon trim while boasting a price of £51,145 (approximately 66.21 lakh). Lastly, the flagship Invincible X is priced at £54,095 (approximately 70.03 lakh), featuring 18-inch alloy wheels, a premium JBL audio system, heated rear seats, and advanced off-road monitoring technology, among other features.

Also Read : 2027 Jeep Avenger revealed with updated design, new engine and tech

Toyota Hilux Electric: Variant-wise Features and Pricing

The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) Toyota Hilux, much like other electric vehicles, carries a higher upfront cost of acquisition, with the base variant Icon boasting a starting price of £57,845 (approximately 74.89 lakh). The price excludes available government grants. Moreover, the electric Toyota Hilux is powered by a 59.2 kWh battery pack mounted within the ladder-frame chassis. The electric pick-up vehicle is set to deliver 193.32 bhp of peak power output with an estimated range of 255 km.

Initial releases will feature a five-seat double cab configuration, with a two-seat commercial conversion expected later. Toyota will commence accepting orders on June 1, 2026. Deliveries for electric models are scheduled for mid-June, followed by diesel variants in July. Interestingly, a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Hilux is set to be launched by 2028. Furthermore, the car is expected to make its debut in India by the end of next year, alongside the new Fortuner.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 May 2026, 14:45 pm IST

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