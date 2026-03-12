BMW i3 electric sedan braves winter testing ahead of design premiere in March

German luxury automaker BMW recently revealed that its newest electric sedan, the Neue Klasse i3, has started its winter testing at its BMW training centre in Arjeplog, Sweden, with the electric sedan set for its design debut on March 18.

“The BMW i3 applies the sporty sedan’s typical characteristics to a completely new vehicle concept defined by the BMW 3 Series DNA. At the same time, pushing the conventional boundaries of electric mobility into new territory, thanks to the potential of our Neue Klasse," said Mike Reichelt, Head- Neue Klasse, BMW.

BMW Neue Klasse i3: Control Unit

Additionally, central to the i3’s driving dynamics is the ‘Heart of Joy’ control unit, one of four superbrains in the Neue Klasse architecture. Combined with BMW’s in-house Dynamic Performance Control software, it manages the powertrain, brakes, steering functions and recuperation, with response times ten times faster than previous systems.

BMW Neue Klasse i3: Winter Testing

Notably, the endurance tests in freezing temperatures and snowy road conditions in Sweden’s extreme north are a BMW tradition. The snow-covered roads around Arjeplog and the prepared surfaces of frozen lakes provide the ideal environment for evaluating and fine-tuning drive, suspension systems and electronic control systems. A good example is that the low friction coefficients of surfaces covered by snow and ice enable engineers to test, analyse and optimise the interactions of these systems under precisely reproducible conditions.

BMW Neue Klasse i3: Electric Motors

Despite being tested on slippery surfaces like those in Arjeplog, the ‘Heart of Joy’ ensures agile propulsion. In addition, the fast control of the two electric motors ensures driving stability. Only electric motors are capable of processing and executing the lightning-fast commands, enabling the BMW i3 to deliver a light-footed and comfortable drive in every situation with typical BMW 3 Series characteristics.

Moreover, the soft-stop function of the new BMW i3 features precise control of the electric motors, allowing for the smoothest stopping process in the history of the BMW 3 Series. The stability that the Heart of Joy provides, even on slippery surfaces like those found in Arjeplog, also improves efficiency.

Furthermore, the BMW Neue Klasse i3 will start its production journey in the second half of 2026. It would boast a peak charging capacity of up to 400 kW and would boast a peak power output of 469 hp and 645 Nm of torque.

