Classic Legends may launch electric bike in UK first, IPO in 12–18 months

Classic Legends, the Mahindra-backed venture that has resurrected heritage brands like Jawa , Yezdi and BSA , is preparing for its next big leap, an electric motorcycle. The machine is already ready, but the company has chosen not to launch it yet. For co-founder and managing director Anupam Thareja, the logic is clear. Building a credible mid-market global motorcycle brand means getting the timing right rather than rushing into a crowded EV space, a report by PTI stated.

Classic Legends, backed by Mahindra, is preparing for a public listing within 12–18 months while holding back its electric motorcycle launch until market conditions improve. The EV, developed in the UK, is expected to debut there before arriving in India.

Classic Legends has positioned itself as more than just a retro motorcycle maker. By reviving legacy brands in both India and the UK, it is attempting to create a global story that blends nostalgia with modern mobility trends.

IPO on the horizon

While the electric bike waits in the wings, the company is also preparing for a public listing. Thareja indicated that a stock market debut within the next 12 to 18 months is very likely. Interestingly, Classic Legends does not have an urgent need to raise funds. With ₹875 crore already in reserves, the IPO is more about structure and scale than about short-term liquidity. “We are creating a global company," Thareja said, signalling the intent to align capital with long-term ambitions.

EVs: ready but waiting

On the product front, the electric motorcycle has already been developed at the company’s Coventry-based R&D hub in the UK. Supported by a 50 per cent government grant, the facility has become central to Classic Legends’ EV strategy. Yet the bike will not be rushed into showrooms. Thareja believes scooters will drive the first wave of EV adoption, followed by commuter motorcycles, while premium classics will be among the last to shift.

The reasoning is pragmatic. Long-range motorcycles require larger battery packs that remain expensive. Charging infrastructure is still limited and financing for electric two-wheelers is not yet widespread. All of these factors combine to make a premium electric motorcycle a product slightly ahead of its time.

UK first, India later

Given the current environment, the UK is likely to be the first market where Classic Legends’ electric bike will debut. India, despite being the home base for Jawa and Yezdi, may have to wait until infrastructure and consumer appetite for electric classics improve.

Balancing audacity with patience

Classic Legends has shown boldness before, such as bringing back BSA in the UK before entering India. Yet on electrification, the company is exercising restraint. For Thareja, the strategy is about aligning audacity with patience. The goal is to ensure that when the brand finally goes electric, it does so on the right terms and at the right time.

