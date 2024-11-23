Black Friday deal? Tesla announces offer for unlimited overnight EV charging

Tesla has added yet another incentive to bring home an electric car from the company. The leading electric vehicle (EV) maker in the world has announced its 'Tesla Electric Fixed Plan' which allows select owners to charge their vehicles for as long as is necessary between midnight and 0600hrs for a monthly subscription-like fees of $5 per month or $60 per year. The finer print here though is that the plan is currently only available in Texas and for those buying Tesla cars up until December 31.

An unlimited charging plan using Tesla Energy has already been around for some time but at present, it costs $15 per month or $180 per year. But the latest plan for those in Texas allows for a cool savings of $120 even if the charging window is during the off-peak, night hours.

Tesla has further clarified that the overnight charging plan is available for to those who live in an area of Texas where they can choose their electricity provider. They also need to be new Tesla Electric members.

Apart from the above options, Tesla owners in the United States have also had the option of choosing a home charging point with a $25 monthly rental and real-time pricing based on energy consumption patterns.

Tesla has been steadily expanding its public-charging network across the United States and many feel that the company is looking at these as sources of steady revenue generation. CEO Elon Musk has also underlined the emphasis being placed on delivering 18.1 lakh Tesla units the world over by the close of 2024.

In recent times, Tesla has had to face stiff competition from China's BYD which has expanded to shores outside of its local market. While BYD does not have any presence in the US yet, the company has made its presence known and felt in several European, African and South-East Asian countries. Many of its models are relatively cheap and yet of decent build quality. In contrast, Musk earlier this year dropped plans of a new Tesla which is more affordable than the Model 3, the most-affordable Tesla anywhere at present.

