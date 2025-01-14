VinFast VF 7, VF 9 and VF 3 to debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Here's what these electric SUVs get

The Vietnamese new energy vehicle maker, VinFast is all set to begin its India journey soon. The company recently announced that it will be showcasing multiple new products at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, key among which will be the VinFast VF 7, VF 9 and the VF 3 electric SUVs. It is expected that the VinFast VF 7 will be the debutante product for the Vietnamese vehicle maker in India.

Alongside the electric SUVs, the company also announced that it will be showcasing the VinFast VF Wild electric pickup concept along with a range of electric scooters. The company believes that its participation in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo is a significant step in its strategy to establish a foothold in the Indian market. It is expected that the VinFast electric two wheelers too will make their way to the Indian market eventually.

Also Read : VinFast VF 9 and VF 3 electric SUVs to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

VinFast VF 7: Specs and features

The highlight of the show for the carmaker will be the VinFast VF 7, which is expected to be the first product to be launched in India by the company. The VF 7 is an all-electric five-seater SUV that features a 75.3 kWh battery pack and a claimed single-charge range of 450 km. Depending on the variant, the VF 7 comes with either a single or dual-electric motor setup, where the former makes 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque with front-wheel drive.

The dual motor setup comes with the all-wheel drive variant and it makes 348 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. On both variants, the battery pack remains the same while the single-charge range varies from 450 km (single motor) to 431 km (dual motor). The car features a 15-inch infotainment display and comes with a Level-2 ADAS suite.

VinFast VF 9: Specs and features

The VinFast VF 9 is essentially a stretched version of the VF 7 with an extra row of seating. While the VF 7 is a five seater, the VinFast VF 9 is a seven or a six seater electric SUV. It features a 123 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 531 km on a single charge for the base ECO variant. Meanwhile, the Plus variant is claimed to have a range of 468 km. This variant of the electric SUV can be had with a six seater layout as well.

The SUV features a dual electric motor setup with AWD as standard across both variants. It makes 402 bhp and 620 Nm of torque and tops out at a speed of 200 kmph. VinFast claims that it can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. Both variants can charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent in 35 minutes with a DC fast charger.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta EV to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Electric cars that could launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

On the feature front, the VF 9 brings adjustable seats with heating and ventilation for the first and second rows. There are optional lounge seats that can be fitted in and these are also adjustable with ventilation and heating. The car brings a 15.6-inch infotainment display and offers Level-2 ADAS with a broad range of safety features.

VinFast VF 3: Specs and features

The VinFast 3 will be the most affordable model by the company in India. As the name suggests, it will be the entry level SUV for the carmaker. The VinFast VF3 is a compact two-door four-seater measuring 3190 mm, 1679 mm, and 1622 mm long, wide, and high, respectively, with a wheelbase of 2075 mm. Although it is compact, VinFast calls it a "mini SUV." To further picturize its dimensions, the VF3 is 216 mm longer and 174 mm wider and 18 mm shorter than the MG Comet EV, the smallest electric vehicle currently in India. It has ground clearance of 191 mm with an option of 16-inch alloy wheels.

The electric motor installed at the rear provides 43.5 hp and 110 Nm of torque. Officially, the vehicle can go from 0 to 50 km/h in 5.3 seconds. This powertrain works with an 18.64 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering an estimated range of up to 210 km on a single charge (based on the NEDC cycle). Its battery would recharge from 10 percent to 70 percent in 36 minutes using a DC charger, making it a good choice for driving in the city.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: