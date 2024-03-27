Which is the most VFM variant of the Kia Sonet?

The Sonet is the most affordable vehicle that Kia sells in the Indian market.
It is offered in seven variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X Line.
Kia claims that the HTK+ variant is the most value-for-money variant of the Sonet.
For safety, it comes with 6 airbags, an Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Control, and Brake Assist. There is also a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System on offer.
There is automatic climate control along with rear AC vents for the rear occupants.
Kia also offers cruise control to make highway cruises comfortable.
Few other features on offer are parking sensors with rear camera that gets guidelines.
For added convenience, there is keyless start on offer as well.
Kia Sonet HTK+ variant starts at ₹9.90 lakh ex-showroom.