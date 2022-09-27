HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles This Could Be The Audi E Tron Facelift. More Details Here

This could be the Audi E-Tron facelift. More details here

Audi E-Tron facelift is expected to come with a significantly updated battery and performance.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2022, 12:18 PM
Audi E-Tron Facelift may break cover at the Paris Motor Show next month.
Audi E-Tron Facelift may break cover at the Paris Motor Show next month.
Audi E-Tron Facelift may break cover at the Paris Motor Show next month.
Audi E-Tron Facelift may break cover at the Paris Motor Show next month.

German luxury car brand Audi seems to have teased the facelift version of the E-Tron electric SUV, which would launch sometime next year. Given the bright Red colour used in the livery, the manufacturer may, in fact, have teased the first RS performance variant of the E-Tron, considering the fact that Audi previously teased performance models in this manner. However, the automaker itself is tight-lipped about what it is. The prototype even took part in the third edition of the E-Cannonball, Germany's biggest electric vehicle rally. Audi has shared a press release and images that hint at the automaker deliberately trying to keep some secrets.

(Also Read: BMW to launch i1 and i2 entry-level EVs by 2028)

Audi has not revealed any detail about the E-Tron facelift specifications. However, expect the car to come with a significant battery update, which will improve the range and charging speed. Also, the car could receive new and more efficient motors and, combined with these changes, could increase the range of the Ev dramatically to more than 600 km on a single charge. However, we still have to wait for official confirmation to be sure.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Audi E-tron Gt (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Gt
Electric | Automatic
₹1.8 - 2.05 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi E-tron Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron Sportback
Electric | Automatic
₹1.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lexus Ls (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 15.4 kmpl
₹1.91 - 2.22 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Rs7 Sportback (HT Auto photo)
Audi Rs7 Sportback
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.7 kmpl
₹1.94 - 1.97 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

While the prototype could be the Audi E-Tron facelift, it could be the first-ever RS badged derivative of the EV. In this case, the car could come with a triple motor setup. This mechanical upgrade will make the car considerably quicker than the current model.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Audi previously claimed that it would be the first car brand to bring a tri-motor electric vehicle to market. This was even before Tesla Model S Plaid. While the automaker is yet to bring that model to the fore, it can be assumed that the production model is in the works.

The production version of the Audi prototype may break cover at the Paris Motor Show in October this year, at the Paris Motor Show.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2022, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi E-Tron electric vehicle electric car Luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
Price holds key for Maruti Grand Vitara, rival to Creta, Seltos, HyRyder
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever
Volvo EX90, electric equivalent of XC90 flagship SUV, could be safest EV ever
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto
With eye on an electric future, Citroen unveils new logo and motto
KTM RC 390 GP Edition and RC 200 GP Edition launched in India
KTM RC 390 GP Edition and RC 200 GP Edition launched in India
In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade
In pics: Audi E-Tron facelift promises substantial performance upgrade

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city