This could be the Audi E-Tron facelift. More details here

German luxury car brand Audi seems to have teased the facelift version of the E-Tron electric SUV, which would launch sometime next year. Given the bright Red colour used in the livery, the manufacturer may, in fact, have teased the first RS performance variant of the E-Tron, considering the fact that Audi previously teased performance models in this manner. However, the automaker itself is tight-lipped about what it is. The prototype even took part in the third edition of the E-Cannonball, Germany's biggest electric vehicle rally. Audi has shared a press release and images that hint at the automaker deliberately trying to keep some secrets.

Audi has not revealed any detail about the E-Tron facelift specifications. However, expect the car to come with a significant battery update, which will improve the range and charging speed. Also, the car could receive new and more efficient motors and, combined with these changes, could increase the range of the Ev dramatically to more than 600 km on a single charge. However, we still have to wait for official confirmation to be sure.

While the prototype could be the Audi E-Tron facelift, it could be the first-ever RS badged derivative of the EV. In this case, the car could come with a triple motor setup. This mechanical upgrade will make the car considerably quicker than the current model.

Audi previously claimed that it would be the first car brand to bring a tri-motor electric vehicle to market. This was even before Tesla Model S Plaid. While the automaker is yet to bring that model to the fore, it can be assumed that the production model is in the works.

The production version of the Audi prototype may break cover at the Paris Motor Show in October this year, at the Paris Motor Show.

