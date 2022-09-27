BMW to launch i1 and i2 entry-level EVs by 2028

BMW i1 will be the first one to debut in 2027, followed by the i2 one year later.

BMW is thriving fast towards electrification in an attempt to become a zero-emission mobility brand in the next decade. In an attempt to achieve that target, the German luxury car brand is aiming to launch its entry-level electric vehicles i1 and i2 by the end of this decade The automaker will launch the i1 EV in 2027 and i2 in 2028, claims a report by Bimmer Post.

After witnessing the remarkable success of the i3 small electric hatchback, BMW is now aiming to grab that segment again along with the higher positions with its wide range of electric vehicle offerings that are slated to launch over the next few years.

The report claims that the BMW i1 and i2 won't come with a rear-wheel drive layout like the i3. Instead, the two electric vehicles will come as a front-wheel drive model. They will be underpinned by a derivative of the automaker's upcoming Neue Klasse architecture. However, alongside the standard front-wheel drive models, there could be dual motor all-wheel drive models as well, claims the report.

Meanwhile, the Bavarian auto giant is also slated to launch the iX1 in 2027, which will be based on the same platform, unlike the current model that shares the architecture with the 1-Series and the Mini lineup. BMW's Neue Klasse is going to be the bespoke dedicated EV architecture for electric vehicles. It will be designed to work for the front, rear and all-wheel drivetrains. It is slated to debut in 2025 with an electric sedan, which will arrive as the equivalent of the BMW 3-Series.

BMW currently sells several electric vehicles, which are majorly based on ICE vehicles, like the iX1, i3 sedan and i4, with one exception being the iX, since it is built on a bespoke EV architecture.

