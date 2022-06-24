Another Okinawa EV dealership goes up in flames, this time in Mangalore

A fire incident was recently reported from an Okinawa Autotech dealership in Mangaluru with several videos circulating online once again putting the focus on numerous fire-related incidents in either electric scooter products or at places where they are stored or displayed. This is the second such incident involving Okinawa Autotech after a dealership in Chennai went up in flames.

The fire incident at the dealership in Mangaluru appeared to be far more serious with videos circulating online showing black smoke and flames bellowing out of the premises. While it is not known if the incident resulted in any injuries or the precise number of EV units that may have been damaged, it is unlikely that there may be much to salvage from here.

Much like after the fire incident at the dealership in Chennai, Okinawa Autotech once again underlined its commitment to safety and yet again said that it has been informed that the fire was caused by an electric short-circuit at the dealership. “We are aware of an unfortunate fire incident at one of our showrooms in Mangalore this morning. As stated by the dealer, the fire was caused due to an electric short circuit," a statement from the company to HT Auto read. “We are in touch with the dealership and we are extending all the necessary support. Safety is at the core of Okinawa Autotech and we want to assure that the highest standards of safety are maintained in our dealerships across the country."

An electric short circuit was also pointed to when the dealership in Chennai caught fire.

(Also Read: Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa overtakes Ola as sales drop)

Fire-related incidents are becoming increasingly common in the country and while it continues to involve ‘conventional’ vehicles, the contribution of EVs to this dubious number is increasing steadily with the steady increase in EV adoption.

Previously, an entire delivery truck carrying 40 units of Jitendra EVs electric scooter caught fire and turned to ashes, reportedly due to an EV fire. In other related incidents, many of the Pure EV dealers are now also alleging defects in batteries inside the electric scooters. An Ola Electric S1 unit also caught fire. While many of these companies have issued recall orders in the past to check for potential defects, the government too has adopted a very strict stance and has assured action against those found guilty of manufacturing negligence.

First Published Date: