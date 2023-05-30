HT Auto
Ambani Backed Ev Maker Is Said To Weigh Raising $85 Million

Ambani-backed EV maker is said to weigh raising $85 million

Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt Ltd. is considering raising about 7 billion rupees ($85 million) in a new funding round as the Indian electric cargo vehicle maker looks to ramp up its production and invest in new models, according to people familiar with the matter.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 30 May 2023, 15:45 PM
File photo of an Altigreen showroom in Delhi.
File photo of an Altigreen showroom in Delhi.

The company, which counts billionaire Mukesh Ambani among its backers, is seeking a valuation of around $350 million in the new round, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Some of its existing investors could tag along and sell their shares, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the fundraising could still change, the people said. Altigreen Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Saran confirmed to Bloomberg News that the company is in the midst of fundraising and targets to wrap it up by July.

Founded in 2013, Altigreen designs and manufactures electric cargo three-wheelers and has an annual production capacity of 55,000 vehicles, according to its website. The firm raised around 3 billion rupees in a series A round last year that was led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Ambani’s Reliance New Energy Ltd., Xponentia Capital Partners, Momentum Venture Capital and Accurant International also participated.

First Published Date: 30 May 2023, 15:45 PM IST
TAGS: Altigreen EV Electric vehicle Mukesh Ambani
