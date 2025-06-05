All-electric BMW M3 spotted testing on public roads, to feature quad-motor setup

The first-ever all-electric BMW M3 has been spotted testing on public roads, and it is closer to being production-ready. The German automaker is working on its upcoming range of Neue Klasse 3-series models, with the sportier M3 sibling to feature both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE)- powered variants. The electric model will likely be dubbed the iM3 and will carry over much of its design from the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept car.

The new electric M3, internally codenamed ‘ZA0,’ is expected to be launched in 2027 as a MY28 model. It bears a long, flat front-end and a low beltline, alongside LED headlamps that blend seamlessly with a closed-off, wide kidney grille.

The sedan comes riding on 20-inch wheels covered by prominent wheel arches. Earlier test mules that were spotted had their fenders camouflaged in a bold M-colour pattern. The change is subtle, but the chunky fenders will increase the width by over 70 mm when compared to the current-gen 330i. When combined with the lowered suspension, it gives the M3 electric a wider and aggressive look.

A look into the test mule’s cabin reveals the dashboard that features a wide, central touchscreen display, but the driver notably misses out on a gauge cluster. This is owed to the fact that the production versions of the Neue Klasse 3-series will employ the Panoramic iDrive system that BMW showcased earlier this year at CES 2025. This incorporates a centrally mounted tablet as well as a pillar-to-pillar heads-up display for instrumentation, navigation, and media controls.

BMW M3 Electric: Battery and specifications

BMW has been developing all-new electric powertrains for its next-generation EVs, aiming to improve overall efficiency by 20 per cent. The automaker has stated that it will mount up to four electric motors on its upcoming EVs, with the M models likely to embrace quad-motor setups. While specifics on power figures remain unclear, BMW is confident its Neue Klasse platform can push out one megawatt (1,341 bhp). The Vision Driving Experience (VDX) concept car that was unveiled earlier this year employed a quad-motor setup and is said to deliver over 1,300 bhp.

The M3 EV is expected to follow suit with one electric motor for each wheel, delivering a combined output of over 700 bhp with the base model. While power may go higher with subsequent trims, figures reaching four digits do not make too much sense for what is essentially a D-segment sedan.

The next-gen ICE-powered M3 will be sold alongside its all-electric sibling with minimal design changes. It will be equipped with a new mild-hybrid inline six-cylinder engine, likely paired with a 48V system.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: