6th-gen Ampere e-scooter to launch in FY27; aimed at sub- 1 lakh petrol scooters

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML) has announced plans to launch the 6th-gen Ampere electric scooter in FY27. The upcoming model will be positioned to compete with petrol scooters in the sub- ₹1 lakh segment, which currently accounts for the highest volumes in India’s scooter market.
The company is aiming the new scooter at entry-level buyers who typically opt for ICE-powered models in this price bracket. According to GEML, the 6th-gen Ampere will bring performance improvements and lower running costs compared to conventional petrol-powered scooters.
The e-scooter is expected to churn out higher torque than comparable ICE scooters in the same price range, aimed at improving acceleration and load-carrying capability. It is also being engineered to deliver stronger gradeability to enhance hill-climb performance, aimed at outperforming both EVs and petrol scooters in the sub- ₹1 lakh category on flyovers and inclines.
In terms of ownership, the company claims the upcoming Ampere scooter could slash running costs by up to 50 per cent compared to petrol-powered alternatives. It will be compatible with home charging and is expected to include features such as reverse mode and lower maintenance requirements typical of electric two-wheelers.
GEML also confirmed that the scooter will be a software-defined offering that supports over-the-air updates. Connectivity features are expected to include AI/ML-based systems, along with remote diagnostics and prognostics.
Further technical specifications and pricing details are expected closer to the FY27 launch timeline.
