2024 BYD Atto 3 launch: Variants explained

  • Here is a detailed look at what each of the three variants have to offer on the 2024 BYD Atto 3 electric SUV.
2024 BYD Atto 3
2024 BYD Atto 3
BYD India recently introduced the updated Atto 3 in the country bringing the model to a more accessible price tag. Previously available in a single, fully loaded variant, the electric SUV is now offered in three trims - Dynamic, Premium and Superior - with different battery options. Notably, the 2024 BYD Atto 3 gets more affordable by a whopping 9 lakh on the new Dynamic trim with prices now starting from 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Here's a look at what each of the variants has to offer on the new Atto 3 range.

2024 BYD Atto 3 Dynamic: What do you get?

The new entry-level Atto 3 Dynamic trim comes with all the basics in place but gets a smaller 49.92 kWh battery pack with a range of 468 km (ARAI certified). This is the major reason for the variant being 9 lakh cheaper apart from other feature omissions. That said, the base variant of the electric SUV comes packed with LED headlights with DRLs and follow-me-home function, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, electrically heated and adjustable ORVMs, electric unlock tailgate, and a 70 kW DC fast charging port along with a portable charging cable.

Also Read : 2024 BYD Atto 3 launched in India with a massive price cut. Now starts from Rs…

The 2024 BYD Atto 3 arrives with a host of upgrades including the new Cosmos Black edition, while the new entry-level Dynamic trim is 9 lakh cheaper than the top-spec Superior trim
The cabin gets a host of features including a panoramic sunroof with electric slide and anti-trap, a multi-function steering wheel, a 5-inch digital instrument console and the 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging, keyless entry & start, and a 6-speaker sound system. The Atto 3 Dynamic also gets automatic climate control, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a 4-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat. On the safety front, the model gets nine airbags as standard, along with a 360-degree view camera, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), an electric parking brake, ABS, ESC, and traction control.

2024 BYD Atto 3 Premium: What do you get?

The BYD Atto 3 Premium gets the bigger 60.48 kWh battery pack with 521 km (ARAI certified) of range. The new mid-variant adds more features over and above the Dynamic trim. This includes a faster 80 kW DC charging port, a one-touch open and close tailgate, ambient lighting, an 8-speaker sound system and larger 18-inch alloy wheels. The Atto 3 Premium is priced at 29.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Also Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

2024 BYD Atto 3 Superior: What do you get?

The Atto 3 Superior continues to come with all the bells and whistles previously seen on the fully loaded variant. Adding to the features available on the Dynamic and Premium variants, the Superior trim adds adaptive LED headlights, Level 2 ADAS with a host of active and passive safety systems including Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEB), Front Collision Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Door Open Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross Trac Alert and Rear Cross Trac Brake. The BYD Atto 3 Superior retails at 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2024, 17:57 PM IST
TAGS: Atto 3 Go BYD BYD Atto 3 BYD Atto 3 2024 BYD Atto 3 BYD India electric SUV

