Confirmed: Mahindra Thar 3-door to get LED headlights

Mahindra has released a new teaser of the updated Thar 3-door on its social media platforms, confirming one of the key changes coming to the SUV. The facelifted Mahindra Thar 3-door will get LED headlights, with the design appearing to draw inspiration from the larger Thar Roxx.

The teaser carries the tagline “The Legend in new light", giving the first official indication of the changes Mahindra has planned for its popular three-door SUV. The company has not yet announced the launch date, although reports suggest that the updated Thar could be unveiled as early as September 22, 2026, ahead of the festive season.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector ₹11.99 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Mahindra Thar Facelift ₹12 Lakhs - 15 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility Tata Sierra ₹11.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,100/ month Check Eligibility Honda City ₹12 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Renault Bigster ₹13 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹17,000/ month Check Eligibility Honda Elevate ₹11.60 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,200/ month Check Eligibility

Mahindra Thar facelift gets LED headlights

The most prominent change confirmed by the latest teaser is the addition of LED headlights. The units appear to feature a design similar to those seen on the Mahindra Thar Roxx, helping the three-door SUV adopt a more modern appearance.

The new headlights are expected to be accompanied by C-shaped LED daytime running lights, based on earlier sightings of test vehicles. The updated lighting setup will also bring the Thar 3-door closer in design to its five-door sibling.

Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift design changes

Apart from the LED headlights, the facelifted Thar is expected to receive a handful of styling updates at the front and rear. Spy images have indicated a revised five-slat grille and redesigned alloy wheels, while changes to the tail-lamps are also expected.

The overall boxy silhouette, upright stance and familiar proportions of the three-door SUV are likely to remain unchanged. Instead, Mahindra appears to be giving the Thar a visual update while retaining the design that has become closely associated with the model.

The latest update is expected to be the second facelift for the current-generation Thar. The SUV was originally launched in October 2020, while the first facelift arrived in October 2025 with a range of feature and equipment upgrades.

Mahindra Thar facelift could get more features

Mahindra could also add more equipment to the Thar 3-door as part of the latest update. The previous facelift brought a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Thar Roxx-inspired steering wheel, rear AC vents and a rear wiper and washer.

The upcoming version could address some of the remaining feature gaps. A wireless phone charger, an updated instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera have been reported as possible additions. There is also speculation about a larger infotainment display, although Mahindra has not confirmed these features yet.

The basic dashboard layout is expected to remain familiar, with the changes likely centred around improving the equipment on offer rather than introducing a completely redesigned cabin.

Mahindra Thar facelift engine options

No major mechanical changes are expected as part of the facelift. The existing petrol and diesel engines are likely to continue, along with manual and automatic gearbox options and both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations.

The Thar currently gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel is offered with rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, while the larger engines are available with four-wheel drive and automatic transmission options depending on the variant.

The facelift could also bring minor tweaks to the suspension and ride quality, although there is no official confirmation of any substantial chassis changes.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift teased: New design, more features expected

Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift price

The Mahindra Thar is currently priced between ₹10.32 lakh and ₹17.80 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated model is expected to command a slight premium over the outgoing version, although the final prices will be announced closer to the launch.

With LED headlights and potentially more features, the facelifted Thar 3-door will continue to sit below the Thar Roxx in Mahindra's SUV line-up while retaining its focus on compact dimensions and off-road capability.

First Published Date: