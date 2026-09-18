Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift teased: New design, more features expected

Mahindra has teased the updated version of the Thar 3-door , giving the first official glimpse of the SUV ahead of its expected launch. The teaser carries the tagline “Off-road adventure now gets muddier", while Mahindra is yet to announce the exact launch date. Recent reports suggest that the facelift could be unveiled as early as September 22, although the broader expectation is for an arrival during the festive season.

The upcoming model will be the second facelift for the current-generation three-door Thar. The SUV was originally launched in October 2020 and received its first facelift in October 2025, when Mahindra introduced several feature and equipment updates. The latest update appears to focus primarily on styling, with additional equipment also expected.

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Mahindra Thar facelift: What will change?

The biggest changes are expected at the front, with the updated Thar taking inspiration from the larger Thar Roxx. Spy images of test vehicles have already indicated a new five-slat grille, projector LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs and redesigned alloy wheels. The rear is also expected to feature revised tail-lamps.

While the basic boxy silhouette and overall proportions of the three-door SUV are expected to remain familiar, these changes should give the Thar a more contemporary appearance and bring its styling closer to the newer Thar Roxx.

More features could be added

The previous facelift brought the Thar a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a steering wheel inspired by the Thar Roxx, rear AC vents and a rear wiper and washer. However, the three-door SUV still misses out on some features that are increasingly common in vehicles in its price range.

The next facelift could address some of these gaps. A wireless phone charger is among the features expected, while other reports indicate that Mahindra could introduce a larger infotainment system, an updated instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera. These details have not yet been officially confirmed by the manufacturer.

The Thar's cabin is otherwise expected to retain its familiar layout, with the changes likely aimed at improving its equipment levels rather than completely redesigning the interior.

Engines likely to remain unchanged

There are no major mechanical changes expected with this update. The existing petrol and diesel powertrains are likely to continue, along with both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. Automatic and manual gearbox options are also expected to remain available.

The Thar is available with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre diesel is paired with rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual, while the larger engines can be offered with four-wheel drive and automatic transmission options.

The facelift could also bring some changes to the SUV's suspension and ride quality, although there is currently no confirmation of any major chassis revisions. The Thar's ladder-frame construction and suspension setup are designed with off-road ability in mind, but ride comfort on paved roads has remained an area where the larger Thar Roxx has an advantage.

Mahindra Thar facelift price

Current prices of the Thar start at ₹10.32 lakh and go up to ₹17.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. With the facelift, the price could get a slight bump.

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