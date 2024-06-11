Why is Toyota Fortuner so famous in India? Here are top 5 reasons

Toyota Fortuner, a name synonymous with power, is India's one of the most beloved SUV. Despite its old-fashioned interior and lack of features, the Fortuner continues to dominate its segment, selling like hotcakes. Since its 2009 launch, the Fortuner has captured 75 per cent of the luxury SUV market in India.

Toyota Fortuner is offered with a petrol as well as a diesel engine. Both engines come mated to a manual gearbox as standard and there is an automatic

Over the past 13 years, it has become one of the highest-selling and most sought-after cars in the country, despite its higher price range. What drives Indians' love for the Fortuner, and why is it so popular in India?"

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Fortuner Legender 2755 cc 2755 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Camry 2024 2487 cc 2487 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 50 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs View Details Toyota Glanza 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota Belta 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs View Details

Reliability

Toyota, and the Fortuner in particular, has earned a reputation for remarkable longevity. It's not uncommon to see older Fortuner models, even from the 2000s, still running smoothly after exceeding 2,00,000 or 3,00,000 kilometres.

While some might find the Toyota Fortuner's interior design utilitarian, this focus on practicality contributes to its overall durability. This reputation for enduring performance is a key reason behind the Fortuner's continued popularity in the Indian market.

Low maintainence cost

The Toyota Fortuner's dominance in the Indian SUV market can be attributed to factors like its ruggedness. Toyota's reputation for long-lasting vehicles translates to lower ownership costs over time. Additionally, extended warranty periods and readily available genuine parts after the warranty expires make maintenance a breeze.

Finally, the Fortuner's service intervals are spaced out, and maintenance costs are considered reasonable compared to some rivals. These factors, coupled with the SUV's inherent capabilities and spacious interior, solidify the Fortuner's position as a popular choice for Indian car buyers.

Also Read : Toyota Fortuner gets mild hybrid tech, but will it come to India? Check details

Powerful diesel engine

While the Toyota Fortuner is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options, the diesel variant reigns supreme in India. This popularity can be attributed to the engine's performance characteristics. The 2.8-liter diesel engine boasts a substantial 500 Nm of torque. This strong torque arrives at a low 1,600 RPM, further enhancing drivability in various conditions.

Additionally, the diesel engine's power output of 201 bhp translates to a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time under 10 seconds, which is respectable for a large SUV. While the petrol engine might be a suitable choice for some users, the diesel Fortuner's focus on torque and acceleration caters to a wider range of driving needs in India, solidifying its dominance in the segment.

Commendable after sales support

The Toyota Fortuner's success can also be attributed to factors beyond the vehicle itself. Toyota's established after-sales service network plays a role. This network offers widespread access to service centres across India, simplifying maintenance and repairs for owners. Typically, these service centres employ trained technicians familiar with Toyota vehicles, and finding genuine parts is generally straightforward.

Also watch: Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison

This combination of factors contributes to a perception of lower long-term ownership costs for the Fortuner. It's important to note that maintenance expenses can vary depending on the specific model and individual driving habits. However, Toyota's after-sales support network offers a level of consistency and ease of access that resonates with some Indian car buyers

Good resale value

The Toyota Fortuner stands out in the SUV market for its ability to retain its value remarkably well. Unlike many SUVs that depreciate quickly, Fortuner owners can expect to get a significant portion of their initial investment back even after years of ownership or high mileage on the odometer – often exceeding 100,000 kilometers.

(Check upcoming cars in India)

The focus on durability and longevity positions the Fortuner not just as a comfortable and powerful SUV, but also as a potentially sound financial decision. This emphasis on long-term value is a major contributor to the Fortuner's lasting popularity in the Indian market.

First Published Date: