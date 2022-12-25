What makes McLaren Artura be recalled? Know here

British supercar manufacturer McLaren seems to be facing several issues with its newest model Artura. Deliveries of the Mclaren Artura have already been stopped owing to a quality issue. Now, the carmaker has recalled a total of 164 units of the hybrid supercar owing to a fuel leak risk, which can result in a fire. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has said that the affected customers need to visit the dealerships to remedy the technical issue.

The NHTSA has said in its safety recall report that the problem stems from the nuts that have been used to tighten the high-pressure fuel pipe. These nuts could become loose over time, resulting in a fuel leak. In a worst-case scenario, this fuel leak could lead to a fire. To fix this problem, the high-pressure fuel pipes will be replaced by the dealerships free of charge. "If the nut becomes loose, the seal between the end flare of the fuel pipe and the sealing cone of the pump outlet may be disrupted, leading to the release of fuel. The end flare of the fuel pipe is situated close to engine components which have a high operating temperature. If fuel is released in proximity to these components, it could result in thermal activity," reads the report released by NHTSA.

Automotive News reports that among these 164 McLaren Artura that have been recalled, fewer than 50 models have already been delivered to the customers. It also claims that most of the impacted vehicles are press vehicles or demo models in dealerships in the US.

Interestingly, this revelation comes just a few weeks after McLaren CEO Michael Leiters admitted that the auto company was rushing non-mature products to the market. "We saw that the Artura wasn't mature, so we stopped deliveries. We already had a significant delay in our production line at the time, and we reduced production to zero cars a day to fix our quality problems," he said.

