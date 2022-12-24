Want to buy clean energy vehicle? You might get loan at a lower rate

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 24, 2022

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked banks to give loans at lesser interest rates for those... 

...who want to buy clean energy vehicles 

Gadkari wants to phase out conventional fuel vehicles in the next four or five years 

The minister has been emphasizing on increasing adoption of EVs, flex fuel and hydrogen

Along with EVs, Gadkari has been stressing on increasing usage flex-fuel cars  

Through usage of flex fuel vehicles, the minister believes that fluctuation of crude oil can be tackled 

The minister stated that government is encouraging lots of industries to start production of ethanol

The country's first ethanol powered two-wheeler may become a reality in 2024 

Around 40 per cent of pollution in the country comes from fossil fuel vehicles 
