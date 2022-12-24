Want to buy clean energy vehicle? You might get loan at a lower rate

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked banks to give loans at lesser interest rates for those...
...who want to buy clean energy vehicles
Gadkari wants to phase out conventional fuel vehicles in the next four or five years
The minister has been emphasizing on increasing adoption of EVs, flex fuel and hydrogen
Along with EVs, Gadkari has been stressing on increasing usage flex-fuel cars
Through usage of flex fuel vehicles, the minister believes that fluctuation of crude oil can be tackled
The minister stated that government is encouraging lots of industries to start production of ethanol
The country's first ethanol powered two-wheeler may become a reality in 2024
Around 40 per cent of pollution in the country comes from fossil fuel vehicles