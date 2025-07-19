Watch: Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up truck spotted in Nasik

Mahindra is actively developing a new pick-up truck based on the Scorpio N , a concept of which was first revealed in South Africa in 2023. Recently, a test mule of this upcoming vehicle was spotted undergoing trials. The truck was not equipped with production-spec lighting, but there was a new grille, a shark-fin antenna and a tailgate.

Two versions on offer

Interestingly, the previous spy shots of the truck confirmed that there will be single-cab and double-cab variants, suggesting that Mahindra plans to offer multiple configurations to cater to different market demands. While an official launch timeline hasn’t been announced yet, it is clear that the model is being developed as a global product, with plans to introduce it across several international markets.

Because the new pick-up truck is based on the Scorpio N, both vehicles will share a number of elements. Its front-end styling may include the familiar LED projector headlamps, a bold front grille featuring the new 'Twin Peaks' Mahindra logo, and a prominent, flat bonnet. The design elements are expected to give the pick-up a rugged yet modern appearance.

Also Read : Mahindra teases upcoming concept cars again ahead of August 15 unveiling. What we learnt so far

Differentiation between the two cab styles is evident in the wheel choices. The single-cab version retained the alloy wheels from the Scorpio N, whereas the double-cab variant was fitted with basic steel wheels. Both versions were equipped with a roll bar that extends higher than the cabin roofline, a feature likely included for structural safety during rollovers. At the rear, the production test units appear to have halogen taillamps, which seem to replace the LED units showcased on the original concept. These halogen units resemble those used on the older Scorpio Getaway.

The concept version unveiled earlier featured an impressive list of modern technologies, including Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 5G connectivity, trailer sway control, multiple airbags, driver fatigue detection, and Mahindra’s 4Xplore four-wheel-drive system. It is yet to be seen how many of these features will make it to the final production model.

Mechanically, the upcoming pick-up is expected to share its powertrain with existing Mahindra SUVs. This likely includes a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel motor. Transmission options are expected to consist of a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: