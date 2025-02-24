Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition vs Scorpio N: Here's what separates the two

The Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition is set to be launched soon. Just like the Tata Dark Edition models, the Scorpio N Black Edition will be a special edition version of the Scorpio N with subtle changes, both on the exterior and interior. While the launch timelines have not been revealed yet, the Scorpio N Black Edition has been spotted in Mahindra dealerships. But what makes the Scorpio N Black Edition different from the regular model.

1 Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition vs Scorpio N: Design The Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition will retain the same basic design of the Scorpio N, but will feature distinct colour palettes. At the front, both the models will be identical apart from the black skid plate on the special edition. Meanwhile, on the side, the blacked out alloy wheels and dark chrome door handles with black roof rails will set the Scorpio N Black Edition apart from the regular model. While at the rear, the only point of difference is the black skid plate on the bottom. The colour options on the new special edition is expected to be limited to a new black shade.

2 Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition vs Scorpio N: Cabin Just like the exterior, the cabin of the Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition will also get subtle changes. With the new special edition, the cabin will get a blacked out theme with all black interior and black leatherette upholstered seats. The standard Scorpio N gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown for the cabin.

3 Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition vs Scorpio N: Tech The tech features for the new special edition Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition will remain the same. It will sport an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch semi-digital display, automatic climate control and a single-pane sunroof. Premium features include a 12-speaker Sony sound system, electrically adjustable driver’s seat with 6-way adjustment, automatic headlights and wipers, ventilated front seats, and wireless charger for smartphones. Passenger safety will be taken care of by six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ECS), front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, hill-hold and hill descent control, and driver drowsiness detection. It further highlights all-wheel disc brakes.

4 Mahindra Scorpio N Black Edition vs Scorpio N: Specs Mahindra will not implement any mechanical modifications to the Scorpio N Black Edition. It will retain its offerings of a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both powertrains are paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The petrol engine delivers over 200 bhp and generates a peak torque of up to 380 Nm. Conversely, the diesel engine produces 173 bhp and achieves a maximum torque of 400 Nm. In the lower variants, the diesel engine is tuned down to yield 132 bhp and 300 Nm, and it is exclusively paired with a manual gearbox.

