Mahindra teases upcoming concept cars again ahead of August 15 unveiling. What we learnt so far

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2025, 15:09 pm
Mahindra has teased again its range of upcoming concept cars, which are christened as Vision.T, Vision.S and Vision.SXT. The homegrown car manufacturer that has hinted that it is going to unveil a major concept product onslaught on August 15 this year, including at least four different concept cars across electric and internal combustion powertrain choices, along with a completely new vehicle platform, had previously teased the top view of the upcoming Vision series models. Now, the OEM has teased the side profile view of the upcoming Vision.T, Vision.S and Vision.SXT in a new set of videos.

The latest set of videos teasing the Mahindra Vision.T, Vision.S and Vision.SXT concept models hint that the OEM wll bring some rugged looking vehicles to the floor. Here is a quick look at what we have learnt from the latest set of teaser videos.

Mahindra Vision.T

Mahindra Vision.T was first teased as a boxy SUV, bearing a strong resemblance to the previously showcased Mahindra Thar.e concept model, which was unveiled along with the Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup truck that is slated to arrive in the markets in 2026. The Mahindra Thar.e was showcased as a fully electric futuristic iteration of the Mahindra Thar SUV, which is one of the most popular and bestselling SUV nomenclatures in India for a long time. The chunky bumper, creases on the bonnet as well s wide and off-road focused meaty tyres were displayed in the previous teaser. The new teaser showcased the bumper, wheel arches and thick tyres. Also, a glimpse of the front suspension setup is visible as well. The front bumper's flat outline can be figured out in a more prominent manner in the new teaser.

Vision.S
Mahindra's Vision.S could spawn out all-electric iteration of the Scorpio N.
Vision.S
Mahindra's Vision.S could spawn out all-electric iteration of the Scorpio N.

Mahindra Vision.S

The Mahindra Vision.S concept was also displayed in a top-down teaser video. The automaker hinted that it will come as a muscular off-roading vehicle. A butch SUV was thought be brewing under the cover of Vision.S, which could be the next-generation Bolero Neo or an all-electric iteration of the Scorpio N. The latest teaser of the Mahindra Vision.S reveals the side profile a bit, giving us a view of the muscular wheel arches, bonnet, front bumper etc. Clearly, the concept comes with a high-riding stance and there will be chunky off-road focused tyres.

Mahindra Vision.SXT
Mahindra Vision.SXT could be the preview of an electric pickup truck.
Mahindra Vision.SXT
Mahindra Vision.SXT could be the preview of an electric pickup truck.

Mahindra Vision.SXT

The Mahindra Vision.SXT, which is expected to be the most exciting products among these three models, previews an electric pickup truck, which would sit alongside the Global Pikup concept. The fresh teaser for this concept hints at a high-riding stance of the vehicle, while the front suspension, meaty off-road focused tyres, flat bonnet, a flat front profile, and chunky bumper can be figured out as well.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2025, 15:09 pm IST
