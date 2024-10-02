Check out Mahindra Thar Roxx's new interior colour option.

Mahindra has launched a new colour option for the interior of the Thar Roxx
It is called Mocha Brown and will be sold alongside Ivory colour scheme.
The Mocha Brown interior will only be available on the 4x4 variants.
When reserving their Thar Roxx, customers will have the option to select either Ivory or Mocha interiors
Bookings will start at 11 AM on Oct 3.
Deliveries for the Thar Roxx featuring Ivory interiors are scheduled to commence in October 2024
Deliveries for Mocha Brown interior will start by the end of January 2025.
The Ivory interior scheme looked premium but was getting dirty quite easily which is not really ideal for a 4x4 SUV
The starting price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), reaching up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the higher-end models.