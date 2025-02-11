HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Spotted In Manali

Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up spotted in Manali

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The new pick-up truck will share few of its design elements and underpinnings with the Scorpio N.
Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up truck will be sold in two body styles. (Instagram/vashusingh123)
Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up truck will be sold in two body styles.

Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up truck concept was showcased in South Africa back in 2023. Now, the test mule of the pick-up truck has been spotted in Manali while it was on a test. The pick-up truck was spotted in single-cab as well as double-cab configurations. As of now, there ie no clarity on the launch timeline of the Scorpio pick-up truck. But we do know that it is a global product and will go on sale in several countries.

From the spy shots, we can see that the front fascia of the Scorpio N will be used for the new pick-up truck. So, the LED headlamps along with a projector setup and the new grille along with the twinspeak logo will be there. The muscular flat bonnet and even the C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps were also identical.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 13.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv900 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV900
Engine Icon2498 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

On the single-cab version, the alloy wheels from the Scorpio N were carried over whereas the dual-cab version was equipped with a set of steel wheels. Both pick-up trucks were equipped with a roll bar that was taller than the height of the truck itself to protect the body shell in case of a rollover.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.