Want to buy a Tata EV? Check out the best deals for the Nexon, Punch and Tiago

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Aug 2024, 12:00 PM
  • Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to 1.8 lakh on the Nexon EV, Punch EV and the Tiago EV.
The new Nexon EV has not only changed from the outside, or carries similar feature to the facelift version of its ICE avatar. The electric SUV now offers more bank for the buck with improved range and more.

Tata Motors, the India-based car maker recently launched its much anticipated Tata Curvv EV, a SUV coupe in the market. With all the hype in the segment, the automaker did not hold back discounts for the rest of its EV offerings in the lineup.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV: Variants explained

The discounts mentioned below may be subject to state-specific rates, showrooms in Delhi have confirmed the discount. To verify, inquire more about the price cut at your nearest Tata Motors showroom. These discounts are only available and applicable starting 1st August 2024 and end on 31st August 2024.

Nexon EV: Discounts available

Tata Nexon EV gets the biggest discounts of up to 1.8 lakhs on select variants. Discounts begin at 20,000 for the Creative+ MR (Medium-Range), the Fearless MR and Fearless+ MR variants get a price cut of 1,00,000. The Fearless+ S MR receives a discount of 1,10,000, The prices of the Empowered variant and all Fearless LR (Long-Range) variants get slashed by 1,20,000.

Also Read : Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV may get prismatic cell battery soon. What does it mean

The biggest reduction is offered on the Empowered+ LR and Dark Empowered+ LR variants of the Nexon EV. The two most expensive variants get an official discount of 1,80,000.

Tiago EV: Discounts available

Discounts on the Tata Tiago EV start at 10,000 and go up to 50,000. The XE and XT MR variants get a rebate of 10,000 whereas a discount of 25,000 is offered on the XZ+ (with 3.3 Kw charger) and XZ+ Tech Lux trims.

The second highest discount is offered at 40,000 on the XZ+ (7.2 Kw) trim while the XT LR variant gets the most benefit at 50,000.

Punch EV: Discounts available

For the Tata Punch EV, discounts are lowered further starting at 10,000 and up to a maximum of 30,000. Customers who opt for medium-range variants with 3.3 Kw chargers of the Punch EV get a discount of 10.000.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV launched in India at 17.49 lakh. Check range, variants and more

Those buying long-range with 3.3 Kw chargers get a discount of 30,000. People buying long-range variants with 7.2 Kw chargers except those buying Empowered trims (+ LR & +S LR 7.2 Kw) will get a discount of 10,000. Those who go for the Empowered LR with 7.2 Kw chargers will get a bonus of 30,000 as well.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2024, 12:00 PM IST
