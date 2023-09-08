Tata Nexon EV facelift unveiled with sharper look, now packs more punch

Tata Motors took the covers off the 2023 Nexon EV on September 7
The electric SUV comes with all-new design, interior, and massive upgrades on the tech front
Bookings begin on World EV Day, September 9 at 8 am, for a token amount of ₹21,000
Tata Nexon EV variants have been rebadged as Long Range and Mid Range instead of Prime and Max
The Long Range variant promises a range of 465 kms, 12 kms more than before
The Mid Range variant promises a range of 325 kms on a single charge, 13 kms more than before
The new Gen2 electric motor now generates 142.6 bhp of power and 215 Nm of peak torque
The new Nexon EV can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds and has an increased top speed of 150 kmph
In its new avatar, the Nexon EV also offers V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) charging
Among new features, the EV gets 360-degree camera with sensors at the front and rear and blind-spot monitor
The two-spoke steering wheel with backlit panel and the instrument cluster are borrowed from its updated ICE version
The infotainment screen is also sourced from Nexon facelift and is compatible with wireless connectivity
It also gets 6 airbags, hill descent control, hill ascent control, panic break alert, auto vehicle hold among safety features
Will it cost a premium over the existing Nexon EV models? The price will be announced on September 14